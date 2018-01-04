Even in today’s era of digital world and social media communication, Events still remain an effective way of marketing and connecting with your customers.

Events can help you connect with focused group of your target customer segment and if you have a physical product, you can engage them in a way you can never achieve online.

Direct Experience: Customers can look, feel, try, experience and provide feedback to you instantaneously about your product. Your team, the creators, the engineers, the ideators — they can all directly talk to the customers and see what they are liking and finding relevant and what is irrelevant to them.

Under Customer Behaviour: If it is a mobile app, you can see how the customers are actually using your app. Are they clicking where you thought they would be clicking or are they checking out something else. Are they really interested in that big banner you posted or are they interested in searching in the search bar.

Any queries can be directly answered: If customers have queries, your team can directly address them. You might also get some product suggestions that you would want to incorporate as features in your future upgrade rollout.

Opportunity to showcase lesser known features: What better than a group of product enthusiasts who are there to hear about your product? Wouldn’t you love to take them through some special features through a product demo or video or maybe a speech?

Early Marketeers: This focused group that attends your event can then help you spread the message to common folks. Everyone likes to feel special and privileged. The group that gets to attend your event (if it is a special experience) would definitely love to talk about it, post pictures and help you spread the message without you even asking. When we hosted a comic fest called Comic Carnival at Jabalpur this past weekend, we saw a lot of customers posting stuff on social media which was definitely an added advantage.

Unexpected Business Opportunities: A lot of time, we get unexpected visitors that can lead to unexpected business partnerships. One of the visitor at our Comic Carnival event also helped us plan the event in another city and was ready to provide his place for hosting the carnival.

If you have any queries around events, write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

Rajeev Tamhankar

Twitter@rajeevtamhankar

The writer is IIT-R Alumnus, Entrepreneur of The Year’17 (Print Business) and the Founder of TBS Planet Comics