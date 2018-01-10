Guys, I know I mention my boyfriend obnoxiously often here, and that it’s slightly extra. I KNOW, okay??? Even he has pointed it out to me. But I just can’t help it… everyday is an adventure! So when I’m not sneakily looking up his nose (for research), or forcing him to tell me I’m pretty; I’m thinking about how much he resembles my pet cat from back when I was in college — Edward.

Ed would do this particularly interesting thing; where he’d jump up onto my makeup table while I was using it, and gracefully knock something over whilst making eye contact. Astonishingly, this behaviour is very similar to what my boyfriend exhibits when I’m making him late to get somewhere.

While Edward loved playing with all the packaging my makeup came in, my boyfriend’s obsessive decluttering habit means that I live in constant fear of my messy beauty drawers being thrown out. His irritant behaviour on being stuck at Sephora for longer than 20 minutes is quite similar to Ed when not allowed to scratch/ruin furniture.

Both however, calm down significantly when given small edible treats. Everything excluding chocolate, of course — apparently it’s deadly for cats. This is probably something I should not have taught my boyfriend, because he HATES cats and now probably walks around with a few bars of chocolate on his being.

As you all probably already know by now; I spend a lot of my time plotting, scheming and forcing new skincare habits on the men in my life. Post several forced sheet-masking sessions, le’ beau is a certified genius who thinks they don’t work. (what even?) On the other hand, Ed used to get in my vanity and groom my makeup brushes… sort of like they were baby cats that needed to be cared for. Sigh. Fun fact: they both have a love/hate relationship with belly rubs!

Their mood swing’s like nobody’s business. Sometimes, they’re both apathetic blobs who really couldn’t care less; while other times, you can’t close the bathroom door because they sit outside and cry the whole time. (Note: situation may/may not be paraphrased very loosely) Edward would often get personally offended if I’d ignore him to get ready. He would even head-butt me if I took too long… He’d meow, look at me longingly and place his fat, furry bum directly on top of my makeup. How did I never get cat hair in my mascara? Did he like the acoustics in the bathroom better?? When did he get so…heavy?

Love is humbling, it is heartwarming. It is understanding that they can mess up (knock over your great-aunt’s crystal vase) or even hurt you unintentionally (behold arms that double up as scratch posts) but it’s impossible to really be (or stay) mad at them. Mostly because, hello!? Have you seen them???

Saumya Chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas