On Sunday, Tunisia marked seven years since the uprising that launched the Arab spring with fresh protests. Unlike countries such as Libya and Yemen which are still in deep turmoil after uprisings, the North African country has been praised for its steps towards democracy

All is not well in Tunisia

Now, anger has risen over new austerity measures after a year of rising prices, with protesters again chanting the 2011 slogans of “Work, Freedom, Dignity”, according to AFP. On 14 January 2011 President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was toppled after 23 years in power

A wave of peaceful protests and night-time unrest hit cities and towns across the country over the past week, after hikes in value-added tax and social security contributions introduced in early January. Protesters’ demands have included a review of the 2018 austerity budget and more efficient measures to fight enduring corruption

Blow to tourism

The Tunisian economy has never recovered from the instability that followed the revolution. The key tourism sector was dealt another crushing blow by jihadist attacks that shook the country in 2015 including the beachside massacre of 38 foreign holidaymakers

The government was forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund which lent Tunisia $2.9 billion in 2016 on condition that it reduced its budget and trade deficits. Youth unemployment remains above 35 per cent according to the International Labour Organization

Long road to democracy

Every year since 2011, 10,000 children have dropped out of primary school and 100,000 young people have left college or high school without diplomas, says the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights. Municipal polls seen as the final stage in Tunisia’s transition to democracy have been delayed until May, while fresh legislative and presidential elections are planned for 2019