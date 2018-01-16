Lakshmi is a common name but to me it has a special significance because a certain Lakshmi is one of the best persons in my life. She only has a vague idea of economics and cannot balance her cheque book but she knows the history of Peru and Constantinople. She never talks about herself or her accomplishments. Even someone who walks with her every morning didn’t know that she had taught music for many years. Perhaps this is the reason why she seems to have some protection from the Goddess who inspired her name.

One day, some forty years ago, her mother sent her to the bank to fetch a gold sovereign which the family wished to present to an infant during the naming ceremony. The bank was a walking distance from Lakshmi’s home so she set off on foot.

When she returned home and opened her purse to extract the gold coin, it was missing. Her mother who was both practical and philosophical put an end to Lakshmi’s consternation, “Never mind, go back and get another one.”

As she traced her way back, Lakshmi spotted two men who had been standing outside, smoking and chatting when she had left the bank; they had moved a bit since she had seen them 15 minutes ago. She walked up to the building; her eyes were scanning the ground and suddenly she saw something shining in the space between the two men. It was her ‘lost’ sovereign. Mahalakshmi had come to her aid!

Similarly, last month there was yet another demonstration of the same force. Our earthly Lakshmi had presented her sister- in-law with a watch. The sister-in-law wore it to a wedding and by lunch, she found that the watch had slipped and fallen off her wrist. Where might one look for such an item in a crowded wedding hall pounding with music and the chatter of guests? Word was left with a few persons in the bride’s family who were responsible for winding up the events.

Everybody went home. By 4 pm a message reached the owner of the watch that the item had been found on the platform on which the ceremony had been conducted. It was intact. Unbelievably, not one of the thousand guests and well wishers had stepped on it.

It is true that some people are more fortunate than others but I wanted to share these two incidents with readers who might have had similar experiences; when the Gods always seem to snap open an umbrella of protection.

Mini Krishnan

