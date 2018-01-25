Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like lime, oranges, sweet lime are a very good source of Vitamin C which is a very powerful antioxidant. Its role in collagen synthesis make it a vital molecule for skin health. Include these fruits everyday in your diet as midmorning snack.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds contains essential fats and protein that help maintain integrity of the skin. Sprinkle 1 tsp of chia seeds on your salads.

Tomato

Tomatoes are a great source of vitamin C and contain all of the major carotenoids, including lycopene. Include two tomatoes with breakfast every day.

Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids are necessary to keep skin thick, supple and moisturized. Fatty fish are also a source of vitamin E, which is one of the most important antioxidants for the skin. Getting enough vitamin E is essential for protecting the skin against damage from free radicals and inflammation. Fish is a source of zinc, a mineral that’s important for regulating inflammation, the production of new skin cells and overall skin health.

Almonds

Almonds are a good source of antioxidant Vitamin E and Omega 3 fats that aid to maintain healthy skin. Soak 8-10 almonds overnight and have it the next morning on waking up.

Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes contain carotenoids like beta-carotene that help keep your skin healthy by acting as a natural sun block. When consumed, this antioxidant is incorporated into your skin and protects your skincells from sun exposure. This may help prevent sunburn as well.

Broccoli

Broccoli makes the list because it is full of many vitamins and minerals important for skin health, including zinc, vitamin A and vitamin C. It may even have anticancer effects, including

Carrots:

Carrots are also one of the richest sources of antioxidants vitamin Beta- carotene, that

helps maintain skin health. Include a cup of carrots everyday at the start of your meal. What are you

waiting for? Add these foods into your diet and get a head start for soft, supple and hydrated skin.

Divya Purushotham

Face book sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic