Riding through the streets of T Nagar has always been a favourite pastime of mine; for two reasons — one, it always leaves me with the impression that the people of Madras, currently Chennai, but wishes it was named Madras again, have found purpose in their lives, and two, you never know what you are going to encounter.

My earliest memories of T Nagar have been shopping through the makeshift stores in Pondy Bazaar, watching my mother bargain for toys that I didn’t really need; a transaction would never take place between the shopkeeper and the customers without bargaining being a caveat almost. A dialogue that involved bargaining would sound like music to my middle-class ears — one that did not realize early on that bargaining wasn’t necessarily always about money, on most occasions, it was about establishing power, getting what you want ‘cause ‘why not?’

On one lazy afternoon, I found myself on the same streets once again, this time on my own, on my scooter navigating through the intricate roads that magically seemed to connect T Nagar with Kodambakkam. Honking at cars that didn’t seem to really care about roads being democratic by breaking outside temples that would be on the other side of the road to wave at idols that weren’t visible from that far. At the pace T Nagar was living in, it was surprising how this was tolerated. But then again, Chennai has been one of the few cities in the country that have managed to successfully marry the contemporary, conservative, and the cosmopolitan.

Today, I found myself not honking; I found myself staring at a bus stop like many riders around me. A shiny new car, making its way to the temple to go through with its crushing the lemon ritual and be baptized (the vehicular equivalent of it), had driven into a bus stop, parked with no sense of road safety, and the driver barging open the doors and running to a gully behind; and here I am, hoping the car in front of me does not move, praying to unseen idols for this bumper-to-bumper traffic to exist for just a little longer, while I could see the tale play out.

The driver of this prestigious new toy had got a hold of a little boy, probably in his late teens having scratched the sides of his shiny car with a rusted key; the rusted part of the puzzle was just my cryptomnesia trying to help. The driver seemed furious, the key-scratcher was almost in tears, and along came a flower seller who took her place in this equation as a mediator while onlookers such as myself continued to watch. Words were exchanged, a few friendly pats later, T Nagar, that was moments ago the setting of heated arguments, moved on with its life like it had witnessed nothing. And I found myself staring at nothing, with my complaining karma getting back at me with loud honks from the car behind me, asking me to stop staring and move on.

This brings me to the part of the column where I let you know that this is a weekly column my second stint as a columnist following my two-year run as an alternate/speculative historian (not a real designation), where I did not just stray away from Chennai but refused to make any sort of human connection; with this weekly column, I will try and make amends. Having been a resident of the city for the last nine years, I don’t think I’ve ever truly felt like a Chennai-it(?), Madrasi(?), or simply put, the Madras bourgeois. These will be my observations and stories of and from the Tamarind City.

Bhargav Prasad

The writer specializes in first drafts, making observations on what makes Chennai, Madras