Women across the world took to social media and shared personal stories on sexual harassment by using the hashtag #MeToo. Now, in China, women are denouncing rampant harassment on campuses and unleashing a similar movement in the country despite censorship challenges

Censorship challenges

As the #MeToo movement gains momentum, authorities have begun to censor online posts to ensure they don’t move in the “wrong” direction, observers say. In the past week, censors deleted hundreds of social media posts with the tag “Me too in China” and closed related topic forums

While #MeToo has shaken artistic, media and political circles globally, in China the discussion has focused on universities. Activists are pushing to extend the dialogue to the workplace, with training on how companies can deal with harassment

No legal definition of sexual harassment

There is no legal definition of sexual harassment in China and no national regulations on how to handle sexual assault cases in schools and workplaces. Political leadership is a man’s world with only one woman in the Communist Party’s 25-member Politburo

Dozens of senior politicians have been accused of paying for sex or engaging in “power for sex” trades, and several officials have been convicted of raping underage girls, according to AFP

Hushing up victims

Official state media often uses the term “foreign forces” to discredit criticism. Beijing has long argued that human rights should be defined in Chinese terms. Yet state-run media has continued to report about the movement, with the Global Times newspaper running a piece last Friday titled, “The #MeToo Hush-up” about harassment victims encountering censorship and threats