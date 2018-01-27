It is difficult to spot a good footpath in Bengaluru. To top it, we have footpath encroachments that are inexcusable such as parked vehicles, construction debris, shops using footpaths as display spaces, storage spaces, vehicle servicing and of course the many BESCOM caged structures. Then there are spaces occupied by hawkers and eateries with customers occupying the footpath.

First let’s address the hawker’s issue. They have a right to livelihood on our streets and are an integral part of the bazaar culture of yore, catering to all strata of society. What we need is a transparent licensing system for hawkers in designated zones across the city. And processes to be followed for handling the waste in terms of bins and disposal. They are an important part of the streetscape and provide an important service to citizens.

Eateries encroachment on the footpaths fall under two categories – establishments that brazenly use the footpath for tables and chairs and eateries where the customers tend to overflow on public spaces or ones where the only place for the customers is outside the outlet. The use of footpaths for seating and eating needs to be penalised. However, in cases where the footpath spaces are considerable (over 1.8 metres) there can be a case (particularly late evenings) for allowing this practise against fees to be paid to the BBMP. These collections could help the upkeep of the street. Paris is a great example of street side cafes

with some footpath portion on hire where once can converse, eat and watch the world go by.

These eateries serve a large populace, including underprivileged citizens. The establishment must ensure that there is a sufficient passage for other pedestrians to walk. A yellow line marking on the footpath could act as a Lakshman Rekha for customers. Bengaluru has a great street food culture with places like VV Puram and Mosque Road. Sarafa market in Indore is a jewellers street by day which turns into a buzzing food street by night. This can happen in Bengaluru too if some of the vehicle lanes exclusively qualify to serve street food for pedestrian customers in the evening.

