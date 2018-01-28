Davos, Doval & weighty issues

Davos was the flavour of the week, but the Prime Minister had to return early. His keynote address at the World Economic Forum delivered, the ASEAN line-up for the R-Day took precedence. So much so that he went straight to a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting after landing and was all ears for National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s presentation on security cover being extended for the 10 ASEAN leaders, without displaying any sign of jetlag. At the full Cabinet meeting later, he shared his Davos experience and feedback with his colleagues, and even indulged in some banter on the weight issues of his ministers. He asked them to lose a few kilos to help the BJP gain more in 2019.

A study in contrast

Compared to the PM, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was a study in contrast. The young CM was found to be visibly exhausted when, post trip, he landed up at the Tiranga rally in Mumbai to counter the Opposition’s ‘Save the Constitution’ march — Fadnavis could barely speak. The CM was found constantly sipping warm water in between his speech to keep himself from croaking. Obviously, all the lobbying for foreign investment had left the CM with a bad throat. In Davos, Fadnavis’s telegenic wife Amrita, decked out in high heels in the snow, was seen to be enjoying the Swiss Alps with a few Hindi songs on a channel.

Pawar set

Talking of Maharashtra, many of Sharad Pawar’s old admirers and supporters were rather taken aback by his recent bonhomie with farmer-activist Raju Shetti. The NCP supremo made his easy terms with Shetti rather visible during the march to save the Constitution. Pawar, who had had a running battle with Shetti during his days as the agriculture minister, had once termed the activist anti-Maratha. With the Shiv Sena playing footsie with the Congress, the Maratha strongman is seen to be exploring his options — making friends with old foes being one of them.

Can’t ram impeachment

The Government is sure that CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s impeachment threat against the CJI is only a trial balloon meant to keep the focus away from the ‘impeachment’ he may be facing within his own party. In case it does take a serious turn and Yechury and NCP’s Tariq Anwar actually manage to garner signatures from 50 MPs, it would have to go through the Lok Sabha Speaker or Rajya Sabha chairman — and neither are likely to entertain such a memo. Even if their hands are tied by the sheer volume of MPs asking, a judicial panel has to be set up to check whether the motion can be admitted. In short, the impeachment motion is as good as dead.

Not At Home

A large section of senior journalists are up in arms over the Rashtrapati Bhawan’s rather selective list of invitees for the President’s Republic Day At Home, used as they were to the special treatment and open-door policy of previous Rashtrapatis, particularly Pranab Mukherjee. Though much of President Ram Nath Kovind’s predecessor’s popularity was a direct result of his warm relations with a cross-section of the media, the incumbent does not seem much swayed by it. So, only top chief editors and ‘friendly’ media was extended an invitation.

