While the Islamic State has lost most of its territory in Iraq and Syria, the terror group’s online presence has evolved. How has the IS propaganda machine changed?

Official media arms almost dead

A majority of the group’s provincial media offices lie dormant and their overall productivity has dropped by about 90 per cent, write Charlie Winter and Jade Parker in Lawfare, a website dedicated to security issues. With ‘official’ propaganda machines taking a hit, the group’s online presence is now mostly managed by the organisation’s increasingly “important legion of online supporters-cum-volunteer media operatives, which it refers to as the munasirun,” they add

Volunteers amplifying IS messages

One of the ways in which these volunteers, the munasir networks, manage Islamic State’s propaganda online is by amplifying ‘official’ content. For example, the Nashir News Agency acts as an amplifier by replicating the content from a handful of official channels. These networks also focus on archiving historical content

Some even provide a request-only service. “It is literally a case of saying ‘Give me the Raqa video that lasted thirty-six minutes,’ and waiting—while others (in the group) try to dump everything online,” the writers say in the article Virtual Caliphate Rebooted: The Islamic State’s Evolving Online Strategy’

Ideological incubation

Another aspect is ideological incubation. On social media and messaging platforms, members swap views about the terror group. Some topics included the Islamic State’s theological issues with the Taliban in Afghanistan

Not just online support

The munasir networks have also been involved in planning attacks. “When it comes to operations that are abetted or inspired by the Islamic State, their (munasir networks) input is more prominent. Indeed, networked elements of the community have been known to provide personalised logistical support”