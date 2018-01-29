Political parties are known to be opportunistic in nature. It’s part of their DNA. See how the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has suddenly “realised” that its own MP — at least till January 24 — Baijayant Panda occupied an office of profit when he does not hold any remunerative government post at all! And the realisation has come after he served twice in the Upper House of Parliament and is now close to completing his second tenure in the Lok Sabha.

But should it be surprising at all? Because that is how politics plays out in India. Pretension and double standards are the present day mantra of politics across the board. The spate of events that panned out after the alleged gangrape victim of Kunduli in Odisha’s Koraput district committed suicide only reinforces the belief that political parties would do anything to suit their interest.

On October 10 last year, the girl alleged that she was gangraped by four men in uniform while she was returning from a local market at Kunduli which led to a state-wide outrage. After maintaining a stoic silence for a month, Odisha Police on November 7 ruled out rape claiming that medical and forensic examination reports did not indicate sexual assault which invited even more outrage. On January 22, the girl ended her life, triggering condemnation from all quarters.

This turned out to be the opportunity Opposition parties wanted. So desperate was Congress to wrest the initiative that its leaders laid the body of the victim on National Highway in Koraput on January 23. Post mortem was not allowed and last rites were delayed by more than 24 hours. Only after top Congress leaders reached the spot and announced an Odisha bandh that the bizarre acts came to end. Politics can be competitive but playing it over the body of a 15-year-old who had ended her life under traumatic circumstances was of the most regressive kind.

A few hours before Congress announced a 12-hour bandh, the BJP had given call for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in four south Odisha districts demanding justice for the victim. The moment the saffron party learnt that Congress was about to mop up political mileage from the event, it upgraded its four-district bandh to a state-wide hartal. What an occasion it chose to show political oneupmanship!

Sensitivity, apparently, is not a virtue anymore. Consider the mental state of a 15-year-old girl who had alleged that she was gangraped. All she needed was proper care but everyone wanted a slice of her. While the Odisha Government failed to provide her that protection mechanism, she was hounded by police, political parties and was under constant media glare. She was even brought to Bhubaneswar for a public hearing by a voluntary organisation. Was it not too much for a 15-year-old to handle, both physically and psychologically?

The girl, who had attempted bids on her own life twice, was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, on November 19. A team of senior doctors recommended that she remained under counselling and care but the family wanted her discharged. No political party or social organisation came forward to help the victim’s family see reason. Eventually, the traumatised victim was taken out of the treatment system on November 27 and left to fend for herself. The Congress leaders even staged a dharna on the hospital premises that day.

After the girl ended her life under tragic circumstances, the BJP accused Congress of forcibly discharging the girl from the Cuttack hospital for its own interest, which begs the question what the party was doing then? A day after the Odisha bandh, a team, led by State BJP chief Basant Panda, went to Kunduli to visit the kin of the victim. One only wishes the saffron party had shown more compassion when the girl was alive.

All this while the BJD Government has been indifferent to core. Apart from defending itself against the Opposition barbs, it paid lip service to safeguard the victim and provide the social security she and her family badly needed. When BJD’s Dalit Cell head Bishnu Das went on record saying that he suspected role of security forces in the incident, he was snubbed by the party.

Surely, the State Government could have done better than appearing insensitive to the victim because its administrative mechanism has not responded to the incident in the manner it should have. It has only made the sensitive incident appear like a mere police case by ordering a twin probe — judicial inquiry by a District Judge ranked officer and investigation by the Crime Branch. This also meant that the State Government did not trust its own police and was merely deflecting criticism.

As it is, public trust in police is low and the Government has only ensured that the trust base is eroded further. In the last two months and a half, the Crime Branch has made little progress in investigation to change that view. As it faces allegations galore, it is about time the Naveen Patnaik Government came out of its cocoon to clear the raging doubts in public mind about what exactly happened in Kunduli.

Siba Mohanty

Deputy Resident Editor, Odisha

Email: sibamohanty@newindianexpress.com