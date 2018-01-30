Many parts of India have been struggling to deal with the elephant-animal conflict. Some of them are now using the help of a tiny insect to deal with the largest animal on land. A recent study by an Oxford University research associate has thrown more light into the practice of using bees to scare away elephants

Fear of a tiny insect

Researchers have recently persuaded farmers to use the elephant’s fear of bees as a potential fence line to protect crops, writes Karen Weintraub in the New York Times. “By stringing beehives every 20 meters—alternating with fake hives—a team of researchers in Africa has shown that they can keep 80 per cent of elephants away from farmland,” the science journalist adds

Asian elephants less scared

Asian elephants are perhaps less afraid of bees than their African counterparts, according to the study led by Lucy King. It’s not clear whether Asian elephants react differently to bees because the bees in Asia are less aggressive. But farmers seem to appreciate the approach of using beehives to scare away elephants, King told the Times

Jumbos too clever

Can’t farmers just play a recording of buzzing bees to scare the jumbos away? Not really. Elephants are so smart that they “don’t have the ‘negative conditioning’ of a few stings,” KIng added. The animal will quickly learn that the threat isn’t real

Even using real bees won’t completely drive away the jumbos. Experts say that elephants might figure out a way to outsmart the insects if the bounty is big. “If elephants have stakes, for instance, accessing succulent fruits or crops, they will take time to learn how to overcome the method … Most of the time they succeed; especially when the reward is worth the risk,” a researcher was quoted as saying by the Times