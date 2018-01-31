A Singapore eatery centered around the pungent tropical fruit durian has caught a whiff of success. The spiky fruit, long regarded as a delicacy in Southeast Asia, has left a divisive trail

Banned in trains and flights

You either love the fruit or hate it and its odour means it is banned in airplanes, most hotels and metro trains. Detractors often describe its intense smell as a mix of gym socks and onions, while enthusiasts liken the creamy texture and intense aroma to blue cheese

Durian bribes in Thailand

The fruit grows in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and other parts of Southeast Asia. The durian is praised by the Thai elite, who offer gan yao durians, a delectable variety with a long stem, as gifts to business partners or senior government officials, according to New York Times journalist Thomas Fuller. One gan yao durian can sell for $50

‘Spike bomb’ an aphrodisiac?

While the Thais cut the durians from trees, Malaysians wait for the fruits to fall. So, the durian is riper and sometimes even slightly fermented, Fuller adds. The durian farmers in Malaysia wear helmets to protect them from a “spike bomb”, if a fruit falls on their head. Malays also believe that the fruit is an aphrodisiac. “When the durians fall, the sarongs go up,” goes a Malaysian saying