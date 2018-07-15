People power must always be supreme

G S Vasu By

A message that landed on my WhatsApp on Friday said, “I cried after watching this video.” It was in response to a video I had forwarded of an 18-year-old girl from a non-descript village in far-flung Assam, breezing past the 400 m finish line at the World Junior Athletics Championship in Finland, like a wind that blew from nowhere. Hima Das, now a household name for having brought India the first gold in an Athletics meet at the global level, also had tears of joy as she stood on the podium, medal around her neck, singing the national anthem. This is India for us. Millions of us who have never seen her, do not know her race/religion, and yet have truly celebrated her triumph.

Two events during the week provided a refreshing change from the otherwise desolate atmosphere in which we are living these days when lynchings are the new normal and saying anything against any government is equivalent to being anti-national. If Hima Das’ is one of those amazing stories that will remain inspirational for years to come and represents the India that we know, the other event that offers hope, also comes coincidentally from a man who hails from the same state. It was from Justice Ranjan Gogoi, in line to be the next Chief Justice of India, when he delivered the Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture in New Delhi on July 12.

Noisy judges and independent journalists are democracy’s first line of defence, Justice Gogoi, among the four SC judges who raised serious questions about the functioning of the Supreme Court in January this year, said in the memorial lecture. By asserting the need for “noisy judges” to be around, Justice Gogoi effectively stood by their “unprecedented” press conference, wherein they said they were only discharging their debt to the nation, because 20 years from now, they should not be seen as having sold their souls.

To this day, even after the retirement of Justice J Chelameswar, blamed by many for having triggered the dissent, we have not got an answer from any responsible authority on the questions the four had raised. Many preferred to maintain silence while others resorted to slander against individual judges but none countered the charge that the administration of the highest court was not in order.

There is, however, a reason to why there is still hope despite the biggest damage that this country’s democratic fabric has seen over the years—the vanishing space for a middle ground and the reducing scope for a nuanced debate. In an atmosphere where one either belongs to this side or that, it is not often that we see a future Chief Justice mincing no words when he says “it is worrisome on all counts when you sue the messenger or when you shoot the messenger or when the messenger itself declines to deliver the message because of the fear psychosis.” In the same breath, he pointed out, quoting a historic verdict of the SC in 1986, that the real test of a democracy is the ability of even an insignificant minority to find its identity under the Constitution.

We are in an India where convicts in a lynching case are garlanded by a Member of the Cabinet who then strangely professes his respect for the rule of law. We are in an India where the Mallyas and the Niravs manage to escape even as 67 per cent of jail inmates are undertrials and, according to Justice Gogoi, the majority of them come from underprivileged sections. We are in an India where a patently urban-oriented national common entrance test is imposed for admission to medical colleges, leading to suicides by students from underprivileged/rural sections for their inability to make the cut.

But, we have Hima Das and Gogoi as well. Just as we had Justice HR Khanna in the past, the glorious dissenter who refused to toe the line of other judges in the SC who, by majority, upheld the monstrous Internal Emergency proclamation of Indira Gandhi. In the process, Justice Khanna sacrificed his future as the Chief Justice. As someone wrote after Justice Khanna passed away in February, 2008, judges make history not by virtue of a long tenure or by the pomp the office of the Chief Justice brings. But, they do make history by how well they preserve the moral and constitutional leverage that the judiciary is expected to have.

We have an India where a section believes and revels in the New Order of prosperity even as a good majority continues to live, on a daily basis, on below poverty line levels. But just as Hima Das said she is “living a dream”, we should dream of a country where we just don’t celebrate celebrities and millionaires. Democracy cannot be just political but has to be social as well and that is not possible unless we address the widening disparities and lack of inclusiveness. And make the judiciary accessible to all and not a privileged few.

My esteemed colleague, TJS George, who brought out a revised version of “The Goenka Letters” recently, had this to say in the introduction: “There may be a touch of irony in this edition coming out at a time when Ramnath Goenka’s India has transformed into something he may have difficulty in recognizing. “The Press” has been replaced by “The Media” with new normals that embarrass even the faithful. Known knowns have given way to known unknowns while unknown unknowns hover around. If Goenka’s letters hold out any lesson, it is that people power is—and must always be—supreme.”