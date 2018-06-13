Home Opinions

The 10-step make-up routine a la Koreans

I’ll admit, I am shallow enough to be influenced by flawless, porcelain-faced actresses in Korean dramas — I guess watching them in HD does that to a person.

Published: 13th June 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2018 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

I’ll admit, I am shallow enough to be influenced by flawless, porcelain-faced actresses in Korean dramas — I guess watching them in HD does that to a person. Their skin is so amazing and ridiculously pore-less and now I basically believe everything they say. I decided to adopt the infamous Korean 10-step beauty routine for a month and that’s the cue to things getting real.

I did some more research and basically was informed — not necessarily in a nice way — that I didn’t really know what I’m talking about and everything I thought about my skin was wrong. I also learned that a skin care routine is a huge part of their culture and is ingrained in li’l Korean babies since way before they got their first training bras, unlike the rest of us, who basically hit 30 and rush to buy a $200 dollar eye cream, hoping to reverse some damage we did to ourselves when we were teens.

It might look a bit intimidating and extreme to people looking in from the outside; but it basically boils down to cleansing, exfoliating, moisturising, treating and applying a ton of SPF in the day. I’ll spare you the whole my-skin-has-never-looked-better monologue — because frankly, that would be nonsense. The results were, however, undeniably better than most things that I’ve experienced in my (not very) long years of trail-and-error.

Most nights I had parred my 10-step commitment down to a 6-step routine, so it fits better into my #lazygirl lifestyle, and it wasn’t all that disappointing. The basic premise is that if you spend 30 minutes putting your face on, you must spend equal amount of time/effort removing it. It’s all about the double cleansing though. Start with an oil cleanser, break it up further with a foamy water-based cleanser and don’t forget to massage!

Followed by an exfoliator, a toner, and essence and an ampoule — this is when things really start to get a bit crazy. Clearly Koreans are all about that “more is more” lifestyle, and aren’t even close to being done yet. Do a sheet mask, eye cream, moisturiser and then a night cream. NOW, you’re done.

By this point your skin might be feeling a little mummified or like a 5-tiered cream cake with some ridiculous shine — and it definitely does not go unnoticed. Like most things in life, skin will hold up better if you treat it with love. So skip the harsh scrubbing, trade it in for gentle massages and thank me later. However, if you’re stumbling home at 2 am a little tipsy; barely able to change out of those impractical 4-inch heels — do yourself a favour and at least remove your day’s makeup with cleansing wipes — whether you’re in Korea or India.

Saumya R Chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp