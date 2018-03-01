Nigeria is suffering its worst outbreak of Lassa fever, the WHO said Wednesday, as nearly 90 people died this year according to local health officials. The fever is caused by a virus of the same family as the deadly Ebola

The fever plaguing Nigeria

Lassa fever is endemic to Benin, Ghana, Nigeria and other West African nations, according to the World Health Organisation. It is a zoonotic disease—which means humans can become infected from contact with infected animals. The disease causes high fever and in severe cases results in bleeding from the mouth and nose

The animal reservoir, or host, of Lassa virus is a rodent of the genus Mastomys, commonly known as the “multimammate rat,” the WHO adds. Mastomys rats infected with Lassa virus do not become ill, but they can shed the virus in their urine and faeces. Though first described in the 1950s, the virus causing Lassa disease was not identified until 1969

More virulent this time

Usually, Lassa fever occurs between October and March. This year, it has been more virulent than the previous years, according to The Telegraph. Local doctors estimate a mortality rate of over 20 per cent, significantly higher than normal and at least 1,200 people have been infected. A team of UK experts have been sent to Nigeria to tackle the issue