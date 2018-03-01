In a startup journey you will discover things about yourself and the startup life in a way that won’t be possible in a regular corporate job. But how do you keep yourself positive for your work? Here’s how:

Own your mornings: Keep the morning hours personal. Do some yoga or exercise, have a good breakfast and start your work day with doing something that excites you in your job.

Stay out of negative conversations: It’s a human psyche that we start feeling bad about our work-life when we hear others belittling it. There might be people in your office who only complain about how the work is bad or leadership doesn’t pay attention. A lot of these people are just not fit for startup jobs. Stay away from such negative people.

Build positive relationships:

It is also important to have your own positive folks as well. Folks who you can approach anytime you want! They will help you through tough times. Meet such people over lunch or dinner or catch-up on weekends and eventually their positive attitude will rub off on you.

Give your best: Sometimes the best way to convert something you are disliking into liking is giving your 100% towards it. Try giving your very best to your work. No matter what role you are disliking, because it is often about patience than about instant gratification. Keep putting those bricks after bricks and you will certainly get a beautiful mansion soon. In a startup there are a handful of people, so your best performance will almost always be recognised.

For any queries, write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

Rajeev Tamhankar

Twitter@rajeevtamhankar

The writer is IIT-R Alumnus, Entrepreneur of The Year’17 (Print Business) and the Founder of TBS Planet Comics