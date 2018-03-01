Once you are on the move, whether on a road trip or on a flight, what you consume in between two destinations matters a lot. It is this period where one is devoid of proper food and is likely to fall prey to food poisoning, dehydration, and indigestion.

Keeping in mind the extreme weather conditions of an Indian summer, one needs to watchwhat he or she eats. Stay hydrated enough to travel in the heat. Having a healthy snack at regular intervals has a direct impact on raising energy levels, and fighting those in-between meal hunger pangs.

Nuts and dry fruits

Nuts and dry fruits are probably the best snacking options that can help keep up the energy levels, aid in digestion and help you fuel up for the rest of the day.

Mixed seeds

Sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds, watermelon seeds, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds and a lot more. Most of them are energy dense. They have properties to satiate your hunger and make you feel full for longer. You can make a healthy mix of different kinds of seeds yourself. Throw in a few dry fruits or nuts of your choice. Every time you snack on these you are assured of soaking in the goodness of omega-3 fatty cids, protein, iron, antioxidants and many other essential nutrients.

Muesli

Muesli is primarily a breakfast cereal made from wheat flakes, oats, fruits and nuts. Muesli is a rich source of vitamins, proteins, fibre, trace elements as well as minerals. Have it with cold or hot milk, chocolate drink or yogurt. Soak oats overnight in plain water or fresh fruit juice. Next morning, blend with fruits like apple or banana.

Fruits

While travelling probably one of the best things to rely upon would be fruits. But be very sure that you are not consuming cut fruits from anywhere. You can carry seasonal whole fruits They are light on the stomach, easy to digest and provide the required instant energy.

Chivda

Dry snacks are certainly the best thing that you can take long when on a long vacation. Ingredients like flaked rice, nuts, puffed rice and spices can be used. They are generally baked/ dry roasted to form a mixture. Storing your snacks in air-tight containers will help in preserving the quality of the food and keeping it fresh for long.

Roasted Bengal gram

Roasted Bengal gram is one of the most popular snacks. A great source of proteins, fiber, minerals, and fatty acids it promotes good health in many ways. It is also low in calories and can satisfy hunger.

Whole Wheat/ Multi grain bread with Peanut Butter

Bread is the most economical and easily available choice of snack. You can use peanut butter as a spread. It contains good essential fats and proteins. Multi grain bread also contains fibre. Fibre and fats will keep you satiated and regulate your appetite.

Divya Purushotham

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic