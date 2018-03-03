Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon which is backed by Iran and has more firepower than the country’s own regular army, first deployed fighters in Syria in 2013. Now, the group’s electronic media department has released a video game based on its battle in Syria: “Sacred Defence - Protecting the Homeland And Holy Sites”

Spin-off of ‘Call of Duty’

The Lebanese militia’s first-person shooter game is a low-cost spin-off of bestseller “Call of Duty” that glorifies the group’s battles in the ongoing Syrian conflict. The scenario’s introductory sequence has Ahmed, the game’s hero, in plain clothes visiting the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine, one of the holiest sites in Shia Islam

The mausoleum comes under attack and Ahmed reappears wearing a military uniform in a room whose walls bear a poster of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The game allows for a series of different battles, including against the Islamic State

Fighting Syria’s war on screen

Hezbollah has fought alongside the forces of President Bashar al-Assad, an intervention widely seen as a major factor in the regime’s survival. The game, which will sell for $5 in gaming shops, is expected to be popular in Shiadominated areas such as Beirut’s southern suburbs, where the militia’s aura is immense. The aim was to make players understand “what really happened and what the fighters who made sacrifices were doing,” Hassan Allam, one of the game’s developers, was quoted as saying by AFP

Islamic State enclave inside Lebanon

The battles a player has to win to complete the game include fighting in Qusayr against rebel groups in 2013, Hezbollah’s first major military victory in Syria. “Sacred Defence” ends with the Ras Baalbek battle during which Hezbollah and Lebanese army troops fought on two separate fronts, which saw the IS jihadists defeated in the summer of 2017