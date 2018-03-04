Wrestling over autonomy

The Prasar Bharati Board has always been prickly about its autonomy, granted through an Act passed in 1997. Of United Front vintage, the autonomy idea was the brainchild of Jaipal Reddy, developed since the V P Singh years post-’89. It’s now become an area of friction between I&B Minister and the Board. The Board was none too happy when then Deputy PM L K Advani had brought in outside talent to scale up news viewership during the fag-end of NDA-I. Later, during UPA, Jaipal lost the portfolio for not showing enough of Rahul Gandhi, and Manish Tewari too had a few run-ins with the Board.

The current I&B Minister, with roots in the entertainment industry, has her own ideas on how things should be run, and Board chairperson Surya Prakash, a veteran journalist and an old Sangh associate, has his own, making things quite combustible. The wrestling match has left other members of the Board paranoid and clueless about what to expect next. They are hoping to see the top echelons of government bringing an end to the slugfest. Because at stake are the salaries of DD and AIR employees and the Board’s dwindling finances.

Stage set for Rio?

Members of Parliament are not known to relinquish their seats easily. After becoming UP CM, Yogi Adityanath took his own time before he resigned his Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat. Giridhar Gamang, now in the BJP, had famously voted against one of the short-lived Vajpayee Governments even after shifting to the Odisha Assembly. Neiphiu Rio, however, has taken a preemptive move. Before the Nagaland votes were counted, he confidently landed in Delhi and resigned his Lok Sabha seat with great aplomb. The former Nagaland CM’s newly floated NDPP contested the polls in alliance with the BJP. Obviously, he was sure of reclaiming his chief ministerial chair, and his determination to shift to state politics could have been his way of sending a message to the BJP.

AICC session

The N-E results may have come as a dampener for the Congress and may take away some of the enthusiasm with which the three-day AICC session was being planned. The first day of the session will be restricted to the Steering Committee meeting, at Parliament Annexe, where the agenda and resolutions will be decided upon. That apart, the stage will be set for the election of the new Congress Working Committee under Rahul Gandhi. Many senior leaders, including the likes of Ahmed Patel, are apparently ready to contest for the CWC membership. Meanwhile, the Congress headquarters may also shift to Rouse Avenue by the end of the year.

Mind your language!

It seems after Karti Chidambaram was remanded to CBI custody till March 6, an emotional P Chidambaram told his son to ‘take care’. To which Karti replied in Tamil that he would, much to the umbrage of the CBI officials. He was curtly asked to stick to English and Hindi. Not able to give up his swagger despite being in the dungeon, Karti apparently retorted: ‘Provided you speak in English, not Hindi’.

The CBI entourage, priming to grill information out of him, reminded him that he was in their custody, not the other way round. Anyway, the day Karti failed to get himself out of CBI’s clutches despite father, mother and ace Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s efforts, the AICC headquarters wore a festive mood... no deep meanings, just a mini pre-Holi celebration to keep the media in good humour.

