Juliet says in the famous Shakespearean play Romeo and Juliet: “What is in a name? That which we call a rose/ By any other name would smell as sweet.” The enmity between the two families (Montague and Capulet) poses insurmountable hurdles to the fulfilment of the love between the Montague young man Romeo and the Capulet young lady Juliet. Hence, Juliet tells Romeo that it is his name that is her enemy and asks him: “O, be some other name!/ What is in a name?” This question is one of the most quoted Shakespearean sentences. Taking it out of context, it is often used to prove that there is nothing in a name.

But when Shakespeare made Juliet ask the question, he might have only meant to express her love with Romeo in a way love has never been expressed. Actually, there is everything in a name. A name is the identity of a person or a people or a place. But nowadays people are mutilating their own names.

Malayalam is a Dravidian language and the typical ending of most Dravidian (male) names is ‘an’—Murukan, Krishnan, Raman, etc. Often I search for my childhood friends on Facebook and I have found many. But to my astonishment, Krishnakumaran has changed to Krishnakumar, Rajakumaran to Rajkumar, Kesavan to Kesav … Almost all names are Sanskritised or rather mutilated!

My best friend in my primary classes was Gouthaman, whose father’s name was Rajan. After many years we found each other on Facebook, and I was surprised to see that R Gouthaman was changed to Goutham Raj. He has not only mutilated his own name, but his father’s too! And when I sarcastically referred to this mutilation, he suggested I ‘beautify’ my name by dropping the last two letters.

What we see on Facebook is self-imposed mutilation, and it may not create any identity problem. But the Adivasi children of Wayanad and Attappadi who enroll in tribal schools face an identity crisis. They are named Chapplia, Chipra, Eera, Cheeli, etc. And the teachers will allot new names like Suresh to Chappila and Bindu to Eera. Chappila won’t know what to do when he is called Suresh. Eera can’t answer when she is called Bindu. This identity crisis together with many other reasons compel the children to dropout.

When you change the names of others who are at your mercy, you destroy their identity; when you change your own name, you are mutilating it because you have no self esteem in your original identity. Actually, there is everything in a name.

