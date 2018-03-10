The Supreme Court on Friday legalised passive euthanasia. In its judgment, the Court cited Epicurus:

“Why should I fear death? If I am, then death is not If death is, then I am not Why should I fear that which can only exist when I do not?” Who is Epicurus?

Epicurus and sensual pleasures

Epicurus was a Greek philosopher who was born in 341 BC. He founded a school of philosophy that survived from the 4th century BC until the 4th century AD, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. His followers are called ‘Epicureans’. The word has also attained a meaning: A person devoted to sensual enjoyment, especially that derived from fine food and drink

But the philosopher himself had a different view of some sensual pleasures. “Sexual intercourse has never done a man good and he is lucky if it has not harmed him,” Epicurus said, according to Bertrand Russell’s A History of Western Philosophy. Even with respect to food, the philosopher said, “The greatest good of all is prudence; it is a more precious thing even than philosophy”

From the Hellenistic period

The two great new schools of the Hellenistic period, the Stoics and Epicureans, were contemporaneous in their foundation, says Russell. “It was he (Epicurus), not a Stoic, who first maintained that a man could be happy on the rack.” Through Epicurus suffered from bad health all his life, he learnt to endure it with great fortitude

Fierce critic of religion

Though Epicurus was a fierce critic of religion, he believed that gods existed. “Epicurus firmly believes in their existence, since he cannot otherwise account for the widespread existence of the idea of gods”. But he thought the gods would not bother about the human world