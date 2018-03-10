In the darkest year of my life, I met a man who seemed to be simple, creative and fearless — one thing I am not, one thing that I am, and one thing that I am always mistaken to be except by those who know that courage is not the absence of fear. I asked him how he was the way that he was, which is to say — I asked him how I could be more like him. “It’s just one thing,” he told me. “Everywhere I go, I think — everybody loves me. And everywhere I go, I also think — I love everybody.”

I was dismayed by this answer, for I knew the first of those things to be patently untrue. I could not go anywhere — let alone everywhere — with such certitude. With such denial.As for the second thing, even in callow moments when it has been true, when it has felt as though my heart was an ever-expanding galaxy, that feeling too has sometimes proved irretrievable. Although I will concede that to love is never for nought, not entirely.

Many years since that conversation, as I packed once more to go to several somewheres with neither of the two expectations I was advised to always carry, it suddenly hit me: maybe it had only been his phrasing that I had not been able to relate to. When all along, the deeper truth of his statement was not so elusive. Because what I know to be true is this: only in the presence of a specific kind of love, self-love, does the self-aware person seek to be loved by another. And in the absence of self-love, the self-aware person knows better — sometimes through conscious empathy, and sometimes through instinct — than to inflict their need on another.

Therefore, perhaps what that advice had really meant was this: “I love myself, and so I am certain that this will be unchanged no matter who I encounter. I greet them as if we love each other already, because there is no risk.” At least, that is my interpretation, now, for that strange answer. That its application fundamentally rests on a prerequisite: pre-existing, even permanent, love for oneself.Now that, no one has ever taught me how to have.But I have spent my whole adult life trying to teach myself, going over lessons again and again like a student held back year after year.

My capacity for love has greatly diminished, but my enquiry into it is stronger than ever. I write to you from high on a mountain, surrounded by verdure, but my thoughts are on a potted hibiscus that may not be watered in my absence. This plant suffered a fungal infection, after which I’d left it for dead, but without the will to uproot it. Left untended for a week, in the absence of hope and nourishment, it suddenly began to sprout the tiniest green leaves.This is how I last saw it: tenacious even if not thriving. But I went into and will come down from the mountains with no expectations at all, only to learn a little more — from anything that will teach me.

Sharanya Manivannan

The Chennai-based author writes poetry, fiction and more