It’s been three days of planning and executing actions—all toward catching a teeny tiny mouse that invaded our house last week. The mouse has managed to wreak havoc in our lives.I made a quick trip to the old city market to procure a mousetrap, which, sadly, is not available in any of the supermarkets. I had to search in the scorching summer heat of Mysore for shops that still sold items of yore. We had decided on not using any poison or chemicals to catch him.

The ordeal of finding a shop that still sold a mousetrap almost made me change my mind, but I controlled myself from going down that path. My grandma would have been very unhappy if I had chosen to kill it. And I finally found one.As a family, we bonded over YouTube videos on how to catch a mouse. In a nutshell, for three days we ate, breathed, and slept how to catch a cheeky mouse. One night though we were able to corner the little rascal in my kitchen, he outsmarted us and scurried inside my dishwasher. My driver even opened it up but all we discovered were some rather stinky rodent faeces, not our nemesis. At last, it was decided to lure it out with food. I hooked a piece of bread smothered with butter to the mousetrap.

It was a long night, a never ending one. I, in particular, tossed and turned the entire night, couldn’t wait for the morning sun. At the first ring of the alarm, I hurried out of the bed, ran to the kitchen. The cheeky fellow had somehow managed to nibble away the bread without getting trapped. Later on, I swear on cheesus I am not joking, I found a piece of banana, which was by accident left by me on the kitchen counter, eaten away.

A plumber was called to seal all the drainage outlets and clean the sewage chambers. An appointment was taken from the pest control fellows to rescue us from the furry friend. Meanwhile, we could still hear noise from inside the dishwasher. My children, scared of sleeping alone in their bed, snuggled with us and the kitchen looked spic and span because no food had been cooked since the banana episode.

Tonight, however, we hope, with the dishwasher out and the drainage outlets all sealed, it will be a calm night and there won’t be any surprises for us in the morning. We have run out of ideas of catching him and, therefore, concede defeat. As we go to bed, we wish he finds a family and migrates to some place nice, maybe burrow a hole through a wall.

Email: muktakgupta@gmail.com