CHENNAI : Inflammation refers to a physical condition in the body where a body part turns red, swollen, hot and often painful due to an injury or any infection. Inflammation when not treated can lead to any particular disease condition and weight gain. It can be treated with drugs or naturally with food sources. Anti-inflammatory foods help in preventing or curing the inflammation in the body. These foods are derived from fruits, vegetables and spices, and not junk foods. So choose these antioxidant and anti-inflammatory foods to keep healthy and fit.

Omega- 3 fatty acids

EPA- DHA are the components of omega-3 which have anti-inflammatory properties. They reduce the levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) which is the inflammatory marker for our body. They also help to prevent the occurrence of metabolic syndrome. Food sources of omega–3 fatty acids are: Fatty fish, walnuts, flax seeds and chia seeds.



Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is rich in sulforaphane, an antioxidant that fights inflammation and reduces the levels of cytokines. It is found that steaming broccoli is the best way to retain its nutrient content rather than boiling.

Tomatoes

A powerhouse of nutrients, tomatoes contain potassium, vitamin C and the best antioxidant — Lycopene. They help reduce pro-inflammatory compounds in the body. Consuming as juice is the best way for it to get absorbed and utilised.

Avocados

Avocados, also known as a super food, is one of the best fruits which have good fat in them. They help to lower cholesterol levels and also help in weight loss. Avocados are packed with loads of antioxidants like carotenoids and tocopherols which not only help in maintaining good skin but also help to fight free radicals and reduce inflammation.

Peppers

Bell peppers and chilly peppers are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C which have an anti-inflammatory effect. Quercetin in bell peppers is an antioxidant that reduces oxidative damage. In chilly pepper, Sinapic acid and Ferulic acid helps reduce inflammation.



Grapes

This tiny fruit is packed with powerful antioxidants such as anthocyanins and resveratrol which help reduce inflammation and prevent degenerative diseases.

Turmeric

Used in almost all homes in India, turmeric has high quantities of powerful antioxidants that help in treating inflammation caused due to arthiritis. It contains curcumin which helps to bring down the CRP levels. Curcumin gets absorbed very easily when consumed with black pepper as it contains piperine, which helps better absorption in the body.

Mushrooms

This fungi is rich in vitamin B, selenium and copper, which are anti-oxidant minerals. The phenols present in mushroom also provide protection from inflammation. Lightly cooked mushroom retain almost all their anti-oxidant properties in them.

Extra virgin olive oil

Olecanthol present in olive oil is an antioxidant that acts as an anti-inflammatory component. It is best suggested for cardiac-related issues as it helps to relieve the inflammation present in the condition.

Dark chocolate and cocoa powder

Though dark chocolate and cocoa powder may taste bitter, it is loaded with the antioxidant Flavanol that reduces the inflammation and thereby reduces the risk of several other disease conditions.