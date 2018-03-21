The main hospital in the African island of Mayotte is now home to the busiest maternity ward in France. It is also the epicentre of protests over illegal immigration. The hospital mostly serves migrant mothers

Busiest maternity ward in France

So great is the influx of mothers from the neighbouring Comoros islands—which are much poorer and not part of France—that the government is now considering the drastic step of declaring the hospital as non-French territory. The flow of migration from the Comoros—which unlike its neighbour voted for independence from France in 1974—has been going on for years and is difficult to measure

70 per cent undocumented immigrants

But the 19,000 deportations from Mayotte (wedged between Madagascar and the southeast African mainland) in 2015—barely less than the 20,000 from all of mainland France—give an indication of the scale of the influx. According to AFP, some 9,600 babies were delivered in the Mayotte maternity wing last year, a record for any hospital in France

In a phenomenon echoing complaints of foreign mothers travelling to the US to give birth to children with US citizenship, some 70 per cent of the mothers were undocumented immigrants, according to French national statistics agency INSEE

Island paralysed for a month

The dire situation at the maternity ward, along with growing lawlessness that locals blame on the migrants, has fed the roadblocks, strikes and protests that have paralysed Mayotte for a month. The issue comes up frequently among the protesters who have been manning the street barricades in a bid to get the government 8,000 kilometres away in Paris to do something

But medical professionals say they have a duty of care to anyone who turns up. Medics oppose the idea of declaring the hospital a no man’s land, saying it would not stop mothers from coming to Mayotte