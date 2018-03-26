This was when the black and white Doordarshan channel was the only source of drawing room entertainment for the family. However, one had the choice of Roopavahini, the Sri Lankan channel. But one had to climb over the roof like a cat burglar and twist and turn the antenna and/or add accruements like metallic cloth hanger, soup ladle, tea strainer and such to catch the weak Sri Lankan signals.

When I dropped in at the sprawling house of the Shankars, the hall was empty but for the solitary presence of Susheela, the daughter-in-law, a mirthful young lady. She was knitting a sweater or was it a skull cap? Ladies those days had balls of fun with coloured wool and metallic needles. It was a covert indication the young lady was having a bun in the oven, preggers that is.

“Where are your in-laws?”I asked, after the mandatory exchange of civilities. “They are in the library watching television.” She mentioned the name of an old Tamil movie. It ran for about three hours, the hero and heroine bursting into songs now and then. I peeped into the library. The hero and the heroine were in a romantic scene, both standing well apart like two religious leaders meeting grudgingly for a common cause. I retreated unobtrusively.

“Did you notice?”she asked coyly. “Yes. Your father-in-law is there. How come? Can he see?” “No. His eyesight has gone. Even the last surgery was of no use.” “But the TV. What of it?” She looked at me sharply. “But he can hear. Can’t he? His ears are very sharp, a compensatory empowerment. He enjoys those songs that go ad nauseam, 29 to be precise.” “But your mother-in-law. Why is she sitting close to her husband, but turning her back to the television set.” “A good observation, Mr Sherlock Holmes. She wants to deny herself the visual entertainment.”“Surprising. You know Mahabharata?” “Hmmm? Who wouldn’t? Kanthari, queen of Dhridarashtra, went about blindfolding herself, denying the faculty of sight, her husband did not enjoy from birth.” “But, Susheela, that is mythology. Are we not in the twentieth century?”

She held up her hand to cut me short. Her lips curved into a mischievous smile. “Did you not notice a steel bureau opposite the TV set?” I shook my head. “You men are indeed gullible. Don’t see beyond the end of your nose. My mother-in-law is indeed watching the movie. Through the full length mirror!”

“My dear Watson, indubitably, it is a case of eating the cake and having it,” I said, bursting into laughter.



Email: writerjsr@gmail.com