A pedestrian zone in central Prague is bustling all year long, with seasonal markets at Easter and Christmas, shows by amateur artists, sports events and protest rallies. But thousands of people unknowingly walk daily across this zone made of tombstones taken from a derelict Jewish cemetery

A Prague secret

The sturdy, blue-grey hued slabs that line Wenceslas Square, distinct from the finer cubic stones typical elsewhere in Prague, are a legacy of Czechoslovakia’s Communist past, but no less distressing for the Jewish community

Opened by the Communists

With great pomp, Czechoslovakia’s totalitarian regime opened the pedestrian area in November 1985, according to AFP. Surrounded by dozens of revamped historic buildings, it soon became popular, connecting Wenceslas Square with the Royal Mile that takes millions of tourists annually from downtown to the castle that overlooks Prague

Great work of ‘socialist construction’

At its unveiling, the Communist daily Rude Pravo called the pedestrian zone “a magnificent work of socialist construction”. “This is a symbol adequate to the greatness of our time,” the then-president and Communist Party chief Gustav Husak said. But he did not mention that the stones came from a neglected Jewish cemetery in the northwestern village of Udlice, nor that they were placed with the Hebrew inscription facedown

Into the oblivion

Between the two World Wars, the Jewish population on the territory of today’s Czech Republic numbered around 1,20,000 people, of whom 80,000 died during the Nazi occupation

By the time of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968, the Jewish community was around 16,000. Half of them left out of fear of further persecution. Cemeteries and synagogues have gradually fallen into oblivion. There are no current official figures but the Jewish community is estimated to number up to 4,000 now