Once proclaimed “the most beautiful woman in the world,” Hedy Lamarr is remembered as the silver screen siren who scandalised show business in a 1930s nude scene. She was also a scientist who invented the technique which is now the basis for secure WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth technologies.

Basis for secure WiFi and GPS tech

As a new PBS documentary reveals, Lamarr’s sultry beauty stood in the way of her getting the credit she deserved as an ingenious scientist and engineer whose inventions helped revolutionize modern communications, according to AFP. Combining the recordings with intimate reflections from her children, closest friends, family and admirers, “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” explores Lamarr’s true legacy as a technological trailblazer

Told to sell kisses

An Austrian Jewish emigrant who invented a covert communications system to try to help defeat the Nazis, Lamarr was ignored and told to sell kisses for war bonds instead. Born in Vienna in 1913, Lamarr was an intuitive tinkerer as a child, always interested in mechanical things and an inveterate seeker of knowledge

Never gained a penny for inventions

In 1941, Lamarr and an avant-garde composer, George Antheil, filed a patent based on “frequency-hopping,” in which a radio transmitter and its receiver jump from one frequency to another to prevent their signal being intercepted. Their gadget was aimed at developing radio-controlled torpedoes for the US Navy that could not be jammed by German warships

But the idea was so far ahead of its time that the Navy didn’t grasp its importance and it took years to reach fruition. Today, frequency-hopping is the basis for quick and secure communications in espionage, the military, mobile phones and the internet. But Lamarr never gained a penny for her stroke of inventive genius. In 1997, she finally received an honour as an inventor: a prize from the US Electronic Frontier Foundation for her pioneering contribution to society