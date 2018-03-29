The circle of millennials began when unassuming self-important prepubescent teenagers migrated from Orkut (Remember, scraps) to Facebook sometime during the summer of 2007-08; that had a good run; a little under a decade almost.

And then when the next crop of self-important prepubescent teenagers started showing up on the planet, they decided and almost dictated that Facebook was outdated and instead moved to Snapchat and Instagram. But the ones who started their social media lives on Facebook still stuck by it; me, for instance. But when the whistles started blowing on Facebook’s privacy policy and the amount of personal data being hoarded, there were attempts being made at washing away digital footprints.

It’s almost a ‘thing’ in social circles involving twenty-somethings; a ‘thing’ is synonymous with ‘trend’ but because millennials are all about subverting the mainstream narrative, we prefer calling it a ‘thing’; to soothe our own ego of course.

I have multiple conversations, online and offline (aka, real life) with peers and friends about deactivating their Facebook accounts; some of them doing it to take a stand and protect their privacies, while the others doing it because it’s the ‘in thing’ now. And then the question came – “Hey, what about you? Aren’t you bothered by the fact that Facebook is breaching your privacy without your consent?”

Let’s narrow track in from the bigger picture and talk about something inconsequential like Chennai’s event culture. Unlike other cosmopolitan cities, Chennai has an eccentric culture when it comes to events. Shows take place in pockets over the course of the year; except for a few festivals that have been taking place over the years, and therefore follow program discipline, most other shows happen when they please. And the backend isn’t streamlined in the city for an audience who enjoys watching live shows on a regular basis to keep a track of these events. That’s where Facebook comes into play.

If you have been living under a rock or just chose to stay away from the toxic manifestation of online interaction that is social media, then let me tell you about a little thing called “Events” on Facebook; it’s a feature that lets people put their events up with all sorts of details about the event (date, time, who’s doing what, etc) and it even lets you know if any of your friends is attending the event.

I am well acquainted with a whole clique, who religiously tick the “Going” option on every event that takes place in Chennai; not because they’re actually attending the event, but it helps them maintain a calendar of all the interesting events happening in the city. Now that Facebook has reached a low that’s making us question our moral and ethical choices, what will Chennai do? I remember skimming through the ‘TV Listing” section on Page 3 of the daily newspaper to spot interesting shows across various channels –before satellite television took over with its digital catalog.

Newspapers still have TV listings if we ever have to abandon digital television for a reason that I can’t seem to identify. Period. Newspapers still carry ‘City Listings’ with a list of all kinds of events taking place in the city, in a week or on a particular day. With Facebook letting us down, we might just have to go back to the basics.

Bhargav Prasad

Twitter@CFLlightSabers

The writer specializes in first drafts, making observations on what makes Chennai, Madras