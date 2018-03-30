Lost and found is a theme of perennial interest in our cinema. From Kismet (1943) to Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) the genre is very popular. The films portrayed a child or children separated from their parents in a natural disaster, or, more often, due to someone’s villainy. The theme is sensitively portrayed in Mulk Raj Anand’s classic short story The Lost Child.

The year was 1984 and my son Raghu, was about three years old. It was a day before the festival of Vinayak Chaturthi. Against my wife’s counsel, I took Raghu for Ganesh idol shopping at Sultan Bazar, a 200-year-old crowded market street in Hyderabad, which was at a walkable distance from where I stayed. I meandered through the crowd with the child holding my finger tightly and enjoying the scenes.

After a while, when I was bargaining near Jain Mandir, the child was no longer holding my hand.

In utter panic I searched nearby, ran around asking all and sundry if they had seen my son. The Sultan Bazar stretch was not long but packed with festival shoppers. I saw a traffic cop and told him about the situation. He sympathised with me but said I had to complain at the police station. I rushed to the Sultan Bazar police station and informed the duty police officer. At first, he admonished me for bringing the child to the crowded Bazar when there were rumours of child theft floating in the city. He took my complaint and said they would do the needful.

What should I do? How should I face my wife without her son? With an ashen face and mind numb with grief, I walked home amidst the festive din.Nearing home, I saw my wife standing at the entrance with anxiety writ large on her face. How could she know? I wondered. She came running and said that a gentleman had brought our child home when he saw him lost and crying in the crowded market. The child guided him to the house!

The relief I felt was indescribable. My wife’s anxiety was about me! She thought I would be searching for the child when he was already with her! By the time I reached home, the good Samaritan had already left, leaving his office phone number. I called him the next day and profusely thanked him.We also met years later, when he came to our office on some work, and reminisced about the tragic comedy. All is well that ends well, like our cinema.

