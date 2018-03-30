In the heart of Arizona’s high desert, one of America’s greenest schools is protecting the planet and its endangered culture by drawing inspiration from Native American values

Native American values

Classes at the Star School, on the edge of the vast Navajo Nation reserve, are divided between English and—when the fast-paced curriculum allows—the local native language, known as diné, according to AFP. The school’s stellar name—an acronym for “Service to all Relations”—emphasises the Navajo philosophy that every living thing is connected, from the smallest plant to the largest mammal

Power only from solar panels

The Star, which caters for pupils of up to the end of middle school, generates all its electricity from two wind turbines and 300 solar panels. It is an initiative born of ideology but also necessity, with no power grid out in the sticks, some 25 miles from the nearest city, Flagstaff

Cultivating veggies at school

Mark Sorensen, an ecologist, founded the school 17 years ago with his wife. Students also become familiar with techniques in cultivating vegetables that have almost disappeared from the remote region where food is scarce

When US military drove away a tribe

The Navajo community, plagued by poverty and rife with drug addiction, domestic violence and health problems such as diabetes, still suffers from “historical trauma,”

as the locals term it

In the mid-19th century, about 9,000 Navajos were driven off their land by the US military, deported on foot and marched hundreds of miles to be interned at Fort Summer in New Mexico. A treaty was signed in 1868 authorizing them to become part of a federally-recognized protected area, the Navajo Nation reservation. The children were sent away to boarding schools, where they were bullied and their language proscribed