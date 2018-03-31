Germany, despite being a leading voice for women’s rights in the 1970s, imposes tight restrictions on abortion. A 1933 law bans medical practitioners from advertising that they carry out terminations of pregnancies. Now gynaecologists are planning to take the law to Germany’s highest court

Abortion procedures not taught in med schools

Abortion is permitted but only under strictly regulated circumstances. It is left out of universities’ course

books for student doctors. Recently two German gynaecologists have fallen foul of the law because they stated on the website of their medical practice that they perform abortions

After Hitler came to power

The issue has sparked a political debate, with some calling for article 219a to be scrapped and for women to be given access to the critical information. The article dated back to May 1933, shortly after Adolf Hitler assumed powers of Nazi Germany, a local MP for the Greens in the Bavarian regional parliament, told AFP

Counselling to continue pregnancy

Germany records an average of 1,00,000 abortions for 7,90,000 births, while in France, there are 2,10,000-2,20,000 terminations for 8,00,000 births. A woman who wants to abort within the first trimester is required to attend a consultation at a registered centre. The aim of the interview is to “incite the woman to continue the pregnancy,” according to the rules, even if in the end, she has the final say. A three-day waiting period is then imposed for the woman to reconsider her options

In some regions, including in the predominantly Catholic state of Bavaria, it may be necessary to travel 100 kilometres to find a doctor who performs the procedure. In parts of the rich southern region, no public hospital offers such terminations. Some patients choose to turn to Austria