Across the river

Refugees—mainly people fleeing the war in Syria—usually arrive in Greece via the Aegean Sea. But Aegean island camps are vastly overcrowded, and a months-long wait is in store for anyone who applies for asylum there. And since the beginning of the year, the overland route has picked up again

Fleeing homes on foot

In the villages near the Evros River—the natural boundary with Turkey in northeastern Greece—such arrivals are now common. Some officials say that crossing the river is easier at this time of the year. Many are Syrian Kurds from Afrin, the enclave in Syria that fell to Turkish forces in March after a month of fighting

Rise in number of refugees

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, some 2,900 people have arrived in Evros so far this month, mostly Syrian and Iraqi families. This is equivalent to half the estimated land arrivals recorded in all of 2017, outpacing arrivals by sea, the agency said

Some of the Syrians are terrified after hearing reports of refugees being illegally rounded up and pushed back to Turkey, a practice the Greek state has officially denied. From the border area, the refugees are taken to police facilities for identification and then forwarded to reception camps in the North. Some seek passage to the port city of Thessaloniki, or Athens if they can afford it

Camps on Greek’s Aegean islands overflow

The camps are already filling up, and the UNHCR this week called on the government to urgently expand reception capacity to ease the strain. Some refugees actively seek out the police, to get themselves indoors. Elias Akidis, head of the police officers’ union of Orestiada, near the Turkish border told AFP that refugees are aware that camps on Greek islands are overflowing with people, and are taking the land route accordingly

Another senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they could barely keep up with arrivals. “The reception centre is full to capacity ... There is a great increase in flows, but the situation is still under control”