Transparency between citizens,officials needed

Last Sunday, one had occasion to moderate five MLA candidates from the major parties for the Mahadevpura constituency organized by Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) such as Whitefield Rising and others, under the banner of Million Voters Rising. The first striking thing was the e-invite. It had the candidate’s name and no reference to their parties.

The citizens were interested in knowing what the individual could achieve for the constituency and party affiliations come in later. They also let folks know that the winning margin last time was a few thousands and exercising voting choice can result in desired outcomes. Though MLAs are supposed to legislate, the reality in our cities is that the State calls the shots and citizens expect MLAs to mediate between the corporators and the multiple government agencies to get a better deal executed for the constituency despite constraints. The debate stayed away from past track record since that makes for acrimonious finger pointing and citizens are wise to assess past performance. So the debate focused on the future in terms of the pressing problems in the constituency, their ideas to solve it and commitments they were willing to make.

Understandably, there was near consensus on the major issues with fixing roads and traffic and lakes rejuvenation topping the list. On traffic, while there was lip sympathy for public transport, there was a desire for long flyovers that serves private transport. There was unfortunately little mention of pedestrians. On lakes and preventing encroachment, everyone professed that they would fix it and signed up to ensuring the saving of Pattandur Agrahara lake, which was a heartening sign. All candidates said they would regularly supervise projects and put their observations online. This will be a huge win for transparent governance if done. Promises were made to set up ward committees, but a sceptical public have been disappointed repeatedly on this count. Candidates were not clear how they will engage with local issues if they lost. One felt there is a case for a shadow MLA to keep the elected one on their toes.

In the age of slug fests and name calling on TV, it was a refreshingly civilized exercise and good to see candidates talk about their ideas and make commitments for the future. In the coming years, one will hopefully see a greater shift to these kinds of engagements between citizens and candidates particularly in urban areas.

V. Ravichandar

@ravichandar

Author is an urban expert,who calls himself the Patron Saint of Lost Causes