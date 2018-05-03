Superfoods for your brain

Divya Purushotham By

It’s no secret that brain is one of the most vital organs in our body. It basically holds the joystick that controls all other vital organs and their functions. As you age, it is important to maintain your brain’s health too. Here are some superfoods for brain to ensure good memory, concentration, physical health, and long term psychological well being.

Omega 3 fats are abundantly found in fatty fishes, walnuts, other nuts and avocados. Fatty fishes improve memory and also improve the ability to recall events. Walnuts can improve memory, cognition and also promotes good sleep. Nuts are packed with Omega 3, as well as the antioxidant, vitamin E. These nutrients account for its brain protective effects. Avocado is the only food in the fruit food group that contains fat. It improves brain health by preventing blockage of arteries which supply blood to the brain.

Berries are concentrated source of antioxidants. This prevents oxidative cell damage in the brain, thereby helps in maintaining brain health.

Eggs are packed with vitamin D, choline and vitamin B 12, which aid in preventing brain cell damage. Having whole eggs every day can support brain health.

Turmeric has an active component, curcumin. It has excellent anti inflammatory properties and has been proven to have preventive effects on Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Pumpkin seeds are also rich in micronutrients like zinc, copper, magnesium and iron that are essential for brain health, apart from being a strong source of omega 3.

Beetroot contains Betaine that promotes release of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is a mood stabilizer. Beetroot also contains good amount of folic acid, which also promotes brain health.

Green tea is rich in antioxidants. Green tea extract has been proven to be helpful in treating psychiatric disorders.

Chamomile tea has proven effects on promoting good sleep and impr- oving cognition. Green leafy vegetables are packed with Vitamin K. Eating them every day can help slow down cognitive and memory decline associated with aging.

Dark chocolate contain flavanoids. It boosts memory, mood, and also prevents brain cells from damage.

Tomatoes contain good amounts of lycopene, which has protective effects against depression. Also a powerful antioxidant, it prevents damage to brain cells.

Coffee contains caffeine that boosts alertness and mood. It also has some protective effects on age related brain disorders.

Broccoli is a super-food packed with vitamin K. This helps improve memory and also has been proven to improve ability to remember verbal instructions.

Divya Purushotham

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic