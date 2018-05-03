Instagram influencers, people who have at least a few thousand followers, are sometimes even paid thousands of dollars for a single post. From perfumes to lingerie, they try out samples from various companies and write about their experience. One such influencer is Lil Miquela—a woman with straight, silky hair and pretty freckles. She has over a million followers and she’s not a human

In April, another Instagram influencer called Bermuda hacked Miquela’s account and refused to return the account until she revealed to the world that she is Computer-Generated Imagery, according to Wired. Here’s the catch: Bermuda, who is a Trump-supporter on Instagram, isn’t human either

Rihanna’s company endorses digital supermodel

Companies have long depended on celebrities to market their products. Slowly, many fashion companies started to rope in human influencers. And now, some have started to use CGI influencers. Pop icon Rihanna’s recently-launched Fenty Beauty reposted a picture of CGI supermodel Shudu wearing their bright orange ‘mattemoiselle’ lipstick

Wilson even came under fire for ‘creating’ a black model. “She is not a real model unfortunately, but she represents a lot of the real models of today. There’s a big kind of movement with dark skin models, so she represents them and is inspired by them,” he told Harper’s Bazaar

But Miquela did not stop with just posting pretty pictures. Last year, she released a single “Not Mine”, which went viral on Spotify, according to BBC. She also uses her platform to support causes such as Black Lives Matter

What about the rules?

Such virtual models raise important questions. The US Federal Trade Commission recently said that influencers must disclose their marketing relationships and identify paid posts with suitable hashtags like #ad, Wired adds. It’s not clear how the rules would apply for influencers who are not human