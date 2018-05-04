A worm wages a silent war

In two years, a seemingly innocuous worm has colonised three-quarters of Africa, according to the British-based Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International. The armyworm is waging a silent war devastating rural incomes and posing a major threat to the continent’s food supply

Colonised two-thirds of Africa in 2 years

Its favourite food is maize, the staple on which over 200 million smallholder farming families depend for their livelihoods. The fall armyworm is believed to have made its bridgehead in West Africa after being accidentally brought in from South America, its native home, by sea or air cargo. It was first detected in Africa in 2016

Covers 100 km in one night

The larval, or caterpillar, armyworm is perfectly adapted for destruction. Growing up to about 50 millimetres, it nestles in the leaves around the head of maize, according to AFP. The critter then attacks methodically, leaving behind shredded leaves and chewed or hollowed ears of corn. In one Kenyan county visited by experts last year, 30 per cent of the crop was lost

The life cycle of Spodoptera frugiperda is only about six weeks, but it packs an outsized punch. In the final two weeks, the armyworm caterpillar metamorphoses into a moth able to cover up to 100 kilometres in a night. Each female can lay up to 1,500 eggs, ensuring an exponential growth of foot soldiers with a remarkable ability to adapt

Armyworm makes Africa its home

The armyworm quickly develops resistance to prolonged use of the same pesticide, which must therefore be changed regularly to be effective. In addition, the use of pesticides in general is resisted by Kenyan farmers who tend not to use them for maize and some of whom fear the environmental impact

One possibility is genetically-modified maize, designed to produce a pesticide which kills destructive insects. But scientists have found evidence in the US that the armyworm is becoming resistant to the main GM corn strain