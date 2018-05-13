Requiem for mantra of development

Valson Thampu By

In the first two years of Modi’s reign, India resounded with the drumbeat of development. Its echoes played prettily on the lips of everyone, even the moonstruck Opposition parties. But, less than four years into this honeymoon, the dream has dimmed. As Subramanian Swamy said in a recent TV talk show, ‘development’ does not enthuse even the BJP cadres now! They need nothing less than the Hindutva cocktail. The trumpeted ideal stands discounted. History tells us that the rejection of ideals signals a defeat of human endeavours.

So, it seems we had lined up for this premiere on development, unmindful of its script, direction and denouement. Development is a rhythmic process. French philosophers envisaged it in the 19th century as a cycle in which periods of expansion were followed by those of consolidation. Their British counterparts—Alfred North Whitehead, in particular—interpreted it as a cycle comprising ‘romance’, ‘precision’, and ‘generalization’, when the fruits of material progress got assimilated into the warp and woof of life. To Manmohan Sigh, development without a human face was demonic.

Not even in the grubbiest phases of western materialism was development equated wholly with GDP or reckoned as the ‘digital cash-lessness’ of citizens. The expansion of the material base of life was deemed a prelude to human development; not an end in itself.

Our tryst with development lacked even a rudimentary vision for upbuilding and empowering the people. It was hailed as the magic emanating from one man. How its effect panned out was largely ignored. The economy developed and is, we are told, still developing. But the people aren’t. Life, if anything, has gotten harder for most people. Instead of development serving as a catalyst for cultural enrichment, it seems to have fuelled cultural degradation. Culture involves, as Whitehead said, a sense of ‘style’ in how we live together as a people.

This ‘style’ embraces, among other things, the harmony of the diverse segments of our society, a wholesome attitude to work, reverence for the inviolability of life, and respect for the ideals enshrined in the Constitution. What little ‘style’ there had been got degraded. It is superfluous to cite illustrative episodes in this connection; they abound.

Since development is necessarily rhythmic, it is imperative that a period of material progress is followed by a period of prioritized upbuilding and empowerment of the people. Only then can they participate, as partnering stakeholders, in development. Short of this, development will remain as it has so far: what a presumably larger-than-life, charismatic leader does, as per his sweet will, to a people. This disrupts the rhythm of development and, in quick time, causes it to run aground. So, it stands to logic that development has ceased to be an electrifying electoral mantra.

The pity of it is that the second and third cycles in the rhythm of development are far more affordable, and easier to realise, than the first. It does not cost the earth to provide the basics for people’s development: education, health, a sense of belonging together to the national cause and a modicum of hope for the future. If this had been garnished with small doses of idealism, occasional sparks of magnanimity, periodic transcendence of the letter of law to exemplify the greatness of the human spirit, it would have done wonders! This meagre fare would have more than sufficed. But it was nowhere in sight.

The development orientation of a people is best proved by their solidarity and coherence – a shared similarity of sentiment that does not militate against diversity. It is the duty of the protagonists of national development to nurture and safeguard it. Ordinarily the diverse segments that constitute a society remain confined to their respective pockets. This state of social and demographic diffusion is normal, but not conducive to harnessing the energies of a people to national development.

We have an extraordinarily active prime minister—not that others languished in laziness—who could have provided this much-needed fillip. But, too much of a party man, and ideologically too hardwired, he allowed himself to be seen more as the potentate of a party than as the prime minister of the country as a whole. He projects ‘sava sau karod’ Indians as a feather in his cap; not realizing that vis-a-vis human beings, unlike in the case of cattle, individual stature is even more important than collective size. That is because animals can be replaced; whereas every human being is irreplaceable.

The measure of development can never be quantitative increase in goods and services alone. It has to be necessarily calibrated on the enhancement of the worth and dignity of citizens. A US citizen, for instance, commands more respect, carries greater worth, than his counterparts in most other countries. Development, if it is just and genuine, brings about an improvement in the beauty and felicity of life, besides its quantitative and qualitative upgradation.

This is easy to see. Art forms thrive when material development creates conditions of leisure wherein creativity flourishes and artefacts of creativity become affordable. Whether or not the tapestry of our shared life has become more beautiful, and the dignity and strength of its various strands has been enhanced, is there for all to see. Education, all agree, is the most vital means for adding value to a society; the reason it is recognized as the prime catalyst for development. Disappointingly, our fanfare on development harboured gross indifference to education.

The problem with what is rhythmic is that it cannot be deployed piecemeal. Rhythm is cyclical and it needs to exist in whole. Progression is its essence. A rhythmic unit arrested at its first phase, and not taken to succeeding stages, is a counterfeit. Disrupted rhythms are an affront to the logic of life and history. They bring in their wake an imperious compulsion to substitute them with a headier alternative. Development was not the clinching issue in the Karnataka elections. We need no crystal balls to divine that it will be the same in the 2019 elections.

