Political hue and cry over sealing drive has ebbed but traders’ anger is rising

It has been five months since the sealing drive against encroachments started in the national Capital.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

It has been five months since the sealing drive against encroachments started in the national Capital. The crackdown grabbed headlines when it was launched in December last year, sparked a political blame-game between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, and also resulted in some scathing comments from the Supreme Court against the Central government. Although the drive is continuing, it no longer is headline news. Cacophonic politics over the drive has also ebbed. But tempers among the affected people appear to be rising as fast as the mercury level, which breached 42 degrees Celsius for the first time this summer.

The sealing drive is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes. It is being implemented by the three BJPled municipal corporations. The monitoring committee was set up by the Supreme Court in 2006 for sealing the premises of erring businessmen. After huge protests across Delhi and the death of four people, the then Central government passed an emergency ordinance, allowing for the use of residential areas for commercial purposes as well, thus, putting a temporary end to the sealing drive. In December 2017, the Supreme Court ordered resumption of the sealing drive and revived the monitoring committee. The current sealing drive is being undertaken on the following grounds: commercial establishments have not deposited the conversion charge, they have not paid the annual mixed-use charge regularly and they have also not paid the penalty on late payment of the charges.

That many parts of Delhi are an urban mess for many years now is clear even to a first time visitor. But the question that is most pertinent just a year ahead of the big electoral battle in 2019 is who is to blame for the current situation. With more than seven lakh business establishments across the city, the trading community is an important vote bank. The trading sector also employs 30 per cent of Delhi’s workforce and is the single largest contributor to the city’s GSDP.

The sealing of a single shop not only robs the trader of his main source of income but also results in the unemployment of his workers. While the former are mainly supporters of the BJP, the shop assistants and workers form the core support base of the AAP. The political blame-game is mainly between the BJP and the AAP. The BJP has accused the AAP-led Delhi government for not notifying 351 roads for mixeduse operation of establishments. The AAP, on the other hand, has said the BJP-led Central government has not passed an ordinance to stop the bulldozers.

The same demand has also been made by the Confederation of All India Trade (CAIT), an apex body of traders. The AAP also equated the sealing drive with the Centre’s move to allow 100 per cent FDI in single brand retail trading and alleged that both the moves were against small traders. The BJP’s accusations against the AAP appear rather tame. All the three municipal corporations have been headed by the BJP for long and that they are steeped in corruption it is an open secret. A majority of these retail markets have existed for the past 40-50 years.

Over the years they have only expanded around the buildings, though most of the buildings were unorganised and unauthorised. The BJP appears to be a divided house on this crucial issue. A senior leader faulted the party’s state leadership, claiming it did not understand the magnitude of the problem as it was filled with “outsiders.” The finger was firmly pointed at Manoj Tiwari, a Lok Sabha member of Parliament and the president of the Delhi BJP. Tiwari belongs to Bihar and his elevation as the BJP chief had raised many an eyebrow. But whether the “outsider” is to blame for the sealing mess is not important for the BJP. What should be of concern to it is that the public in Delhi views the party as the villain of the piece.

H Khogen Singh

Resident Editor, Delhi

Email: khogensingh@newindianexpress.com

