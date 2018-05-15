Nine-yards saree for a Ritz party

Meera Rao By

My mother Leelavathi belonged to a large family of five sisters and three brothers. My grandfather was a deputy collector and a very strict one at that. The first three daughters including my mother were married away while still in school and the last two got married quite late, that is after they completed their degree. My mother wouldn’t hesitate to talk in ‘broken’ English with my father’s friends who were not conversant in Telugu. We children admired her confidence but sometimes made fun of her language. She would say, “If my sisters who are graduates made mistakes while talking in English, they wouldn’t be spared but I have no such fear as they know I am not a graduate.” She would criticise (though not in their presence) whenever other educated people spoke faulty English.

I remember her accompanying my father who wore a close collar suit, dressed as usual in her nine-yard sari worn in the Maharashtrian style to a farewell party given to an Englishman at the Ritz hotel in Hyderabad way back in the fifties. When she returned she proudly said she was the odd one out among the ladies who all wore six-yard sarees.

My father was of an average height and had the habit of walking very fast whereas my mother would walk slowly and found it difficult to keep pace with him whenever they made social visits or travelled (which was often) to distant places. She would often say laughing: “I wouldn’t know which street your father has turned into when there was one on the right and another on the left. He would forget that we were in a new place and I wouldn’t have known the way.” When I asked her whether she had got lost anytime, “fortunately no” would be her reply. She had no qualms about the small wardrobe she possessed but made sure we children acquired new clothes for every important festival and our birthdays.

My mother’s sense of humour was at its best whenever she noticed my father speaking with visitors without wearing his spectacles. The visitors would be confused. One of us children would quickly run inside and fetch the specs and the scene would change instantly, to my mother’s relief. My bespectacled mother would try to save the situation saying with a smile and no trace of embarrassment, “I have a squint in one eye but my husband has a squint in both his eyes,”and everyone would laugh. Only then we realised why my mother wore her specs all the time!

