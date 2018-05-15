Home Opinions

Nine-yards saree for a Ritz party

My mother Leelavathi belonged to a large family of five sisters and three brothers. My grandfather was a deputy collector and a very strict one at that.

Published: 15th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

My mother Leelavathi belonged to a large family of five sisters and three brothers. My grandfather was a deputy collector and a very strict one at that. The first three daughters including my mother were married away while still in school and the last two got married quite late, that is after they completed their degree. My mother wouldn’t hesitate to talk in ‘broken’ English with my father’s friends who were not conversant in Telugu. We children admired her confidence but sometimes made fun of her language. She would say, “If my sisters who are graduates made mistakes while talking in English, they wouldn’t be spared but I have no such fear as they know I am not a graduate.” She would criticise (though not in their presence) whenever other educated people spoke faulty English.

I remember her accompanying my father who wore a close collar suit, dressed as usual in her nine-yard sari worn in the Maharashtrian style to a farewell party given to an Englishman at the Ritz hotel in Hyderabad way back in the fifties. When she returned she proudly said she was the odd one out among the ladies who all wore six-yard sarees.

My father was of an average height and had the habit of walking very fast whereas my mother would walk slowly and found it difficult to keep pace with him whenever they made social visits or travelled (which was often) to distant places. She would often say laughing: “I wouldn’t know which street your father has turned into when there was one on the right and another on the left. He would forget that we were in a new place and I wouldn’t have known the way.” When I asked her whether she had got lost anytime, “fortunately no” would be her reply. She had no qualms about the small wardrobe she possessed but made sure we children acquired new clothes for every important festival and our birthdays.

My mother’s sense of humour was at its best whenever she noticed my father speaking with visitors without wearing his spectacles. The visitors would be confused. One of us children would quickly run inside and fetch the specs and the scene would change instantly, to my mother’s relief. My bespectacled mother would try to save the situation saying with a smile and no trace of embarrassment, “I have a squint in one eye but my husband has a squint in both his eyes,”and everyone would laugh. Only then we realised why my mother wore her specs all the time!

Email: meera45@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

The slippery slopes of Naga solution

Rethinking the state of our nation

Washing out kittens from a storm drain

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets