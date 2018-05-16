Go coconuts over coconut

Divya Purushotham By

Coconut is a complete food. It is rich in vitamins, minerals and calories and is classified as a functional food because it provides many health benefits. Coconut also possesses more healing properties than any other dietary oil, and is thus used in traditional medicine. Coconut is multi-faceted and has numerous benefits but you need to know when to use it and how to use it. Here are the many forms of coconut which are beneficial.

COCONUT OIL

Coconut oil contains a mixture of saturated fatty acids, some of which don’t affect cholesterol levels. They instead raise the good HDL cholesterol in your blood. These fats in fact boost fat burning and provide your body and brain with energy. Most fats in our diet are called long chain triglycerides, but the fats in coconut oil are known as medium chain triglycerides (MCTs). Due to its health advantages and natural low glycemic index rating, coconuts have replaced cream, butter, refined sugar and flour. Coconut oil can also be used to nourish and moisturize skin, scalp, and hair. It supports the immune system’s health — it is anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-parasite.

COCONUT MILK

Coconut milk is made by mixing shredded, fresh coconut meat with water, then squeezing it through a sieve or cheesecloth. The thick, creamy liquid that comes out is coconut milk and can be used for curries.

COCONUT WATER

Coconut water is not only a delicious and refreshing drink; it is also rich in electrolytes, enzymes, and minerals. Electrolytes are responsible for keeping the body hydrated. Coconut water contains about 30 mg of sodium per cup, so you can use this as a sport drink. It helps digestion and boosts metabolism. Cytokin found in coconut water has anti-carcinogenic and anti-aging properties.