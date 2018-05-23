Home Opinions

Answering questions in the middle of night

Support personnel across the software services industry are the most harassed lot. Calls can catch them off guard anywhere, anytime of the day.

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Support personnel across the software services industry are the most harassed lot. Calls can catch them off guard anywhere, anytime of the day. Whether the person is at home with family, in a movie theatre or just chilling in a pub with friends—a distress call from a client can spoil the party. Rain or shine, day or night—the support guy is never off duty. For the client, stuck with a problem, it is a matter of life and death. But for this support personnel, it is not something new.

Staffing the support functions has always been a challenge for IT services companies. For people who join the IT companies with a fond hope of landing in the US next day, it surely is quite demotivating to sit at offshore support with continuously ringing telephone lines. The clients on the other hand complain that the support staff, particularly at odd hours in India, tend to give an interim response to either defer the call or reduce the severity classification and leave the rest to the day-duty staff.

But their job is not completely bereft of fun. In good old days, when e-mails were not so prevalent amongst the Indian banks, a colleague of mine was trying to send the solution steps to a Bank IT staff over fax. It was past midnight and the guy was getting desperate as the fax line was continuously engaged. He called the banker again and told him about the busy fax line. The gentleman responded, “No sir, it is not possible. I am holding it off the cradle to ensure no one calls this line.”

In another case, the support desk received a call on intercom. The person on the other end wanted to know the shortest route to Koramangala. The support guy was perplexed at the query and expressed his ignorance of the city topology. As he kept wondering as to why someone would pose such a query to a complete newbie to the city, the enquirer banged the phone asking him to close the ‘help-desk’ if he could not answer a small question. Only then he realised that his number was marked as ‘Help-Desk’ in the intercom listing, not as ‘Product Help-Desk’.

However, some intense political developments last week have given us a shot in the arm and I have chided my support personnel. When a Supreme Court judge can provide services past midnight, why are you guys in the service industry cribbing about it? And pat came the response, OK sir, but then don’t complain about the interim response to reduce the severity. I had no intention of getting caught in a controversial imbroglio involving the Hon’ble Supreme Court, so I just moved on.

Email: mahesh_r01@yahoo.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold