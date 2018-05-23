Home Opinions

Episodes from ‘Ramayana’ are seen in the mandapas in this temple

Vada Madurai, a small village near Periyapalayam, has a history going back to at least the Chola times.

Vada Madurai, a small village near Periyapalayam, has a history going back to at least the Chola times. Known in the Chola era of the 11th century AD, as Jayankonda-Chola-Chaturvedimangalam, this village was  located in the ancient territorial subdivision known as Vengal Nadu, which was part of Paiyur-IlangottaminJayankonda-Cholamandalam.

The main image of Adikesava Perumal in the ancient Vishnu temple here,  is seen holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands, with the right hand in abhaya hasta (blessing devotees) and left hand in kati hasta (resting on the hip). The deity is in a standing posture, flanked by Goddesses Sri Devi and Bhu Devi. The wide prakaram has the sanctums of Goddess Adi Lakshmi and Bhakta Hanuman, while the mandapam in front of the main shrine has images of Rama, Lakshmana, Sita and Hanuman. Rama is magnificent and  unique because the deity does not wear the regal crown as is usually seen but depicted as though in sojourn in the forest. The guardians of the eight directions (Ashta Dik Palakas) are carved in a unique way in the front mandapa. Four are sculpted on four sides of a pillar and the other four are carved likewise beneath them.

An interesting and unique feature are the well-carved miniature sculptures depicting episodes from the Ramayana, seen in the mandapa near the main entrance and also in the one in front of the main sanctum.
An inscription of the reign of Rajendra Chola (1012-1044 AD), dated 1037 AD, records a gift of garden-land, made tax-free as Sthridana for Goddess Nam Pirattiyar (Sita) on the occasion of Her marriage to Thiru-Ayoddhi-Chakravarti (Rama) in this temple. Another epigraph belongs to the time of Rajendra Chola II (1052-1064 AD).

Important festival
 An important festival is Rama Navami in Chittirai when Sita Kalyanam is celebrated.

Interesting sculptures
Many episodes from the Ramayana are carved in two mandapas

Ancient name
Vada Madurai was known in the Chola era as Jayankonda-Chola-Chaturvedimangalam

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

