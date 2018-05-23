Home Opinions

Multiple corporations bring elected reps, citizens closer

Coalition governments need a framework for governance that the partners agree on. They start with a CMP, also known as ‘Common Minimum Programme’. The ‘M’ should stand for Maximum

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU : Coalition governments need a framework for governance that the partners agree on. They start with a CMP, also known as ‘Common Minimum Programme’. The ‘M’ should stand for Maximum since its unlikely that anything more than what is in the CMP will get done! One item this author hopes makes it to the CMP is a separate Act for Bengaluru.

The initial case for a separate Act for Bengaluru including a directly elected mayor was made by the erstwhile Kasturirangan Committee. This line of thought was further expanded by the three-member (disclosure – this author was a member) BBMP Restructuring Expert Committee. The restructuring exercise reimagined the contours of Bengaluru’s governance and administration. It was based on a citizen-centric exercise to make life better for all citizens.

The solution lies in genuine decentralization with citizen participation at the ward and corporation-levels of the BBMP, and integration at the city-level across the multiple government agencies. The ward is the lowest unit where ordinary citizens can play a role for their neighbourhood.    Currently, ward committees are non-operational and if set up is filled up with cronies of the corporator. We could consider a 20-member ward committee where 10 seats are based on proportional representation to winners / losers of the BBMP elections with each 10% vote share getting a representation. The balance 10 could be distributed among citizen groups.

Currently, all corporators being in a 260-member (including MLAs, MLCs, MPs) council at Hudson Circle is a pointless exercise. There is hardly any scope to discuss ward-level issues. Having multiple corporations (we recommended five) will bring the elected representatives closer to citizens. London has 32 of them and its no one’s case that London is not an example of a well-governed city. Most outcomes citizens want requires a multiplicity of civic agencies like BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BESCOM, BMTC, BMRCL, Police working together.

This is not happening. A Greater Bengaluru Authority with a directly elected mayor could act as the coordination body with accountability at the apex level. We have been witnessing the mega Corporation model with the many parastatal agencies for the last decade. It is a dysfunctional, unwieldy set up and does not work. It’s time we woke up to the reality that we need new age solutions to age old problems and a separate Bengaluru Act is a good place to start.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold