Home Opinions

Try this growth hack to kick start your business

In the initial days of startup, no one knows about your product. Very few understand your product and even fewer want to buy it.

Published: 31st May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

In the initial days of startup, no one knows about your product. Very few understand your product and even fewer want to buy it. Then how will you grow? Growth hack, is the answer. It means growing exponentially instead of linearly. Imagine if you can demonstrate that you will have new customers lining up, investors chatting about your venture and newspapers covering your interviews.

Here are some quick tips

Bloggers/ Media Partners — How will your customer make a decision of buying your product or downloading your mobile app? How will they even know your app/product’s  existence? The answer is top blogs/ reviewers. Often the early adopters visit blogs or view these video reviews and keep themselves updated on what new is happening in their space. So to get to these customers, you need to be in those spots. Offer the bloggers free samples of your products and let them write an unbiased review on their website. When a potential customer reads this article, he can decide on his own whether he wants to pursue this product or not.  

Affiliate Partnerships —  If your product is digital or is being sold via a website or app, you need your customers to first check your web presence. Now that’s tricky, because they won’t even know your domain name. There is a quicker way! Partner with affiliates who already sell similar stuff and ask them to tag your website on their homepages. Promise them a certain commission depending on your product for every sale that comes through their website. If an affiliate partner is already getting many customers everyday, then even if a percentage is coming to your website, you have cracked your initial traffic without advertising or paying anything up front.

SEO — This is a big topic in itself. But for now I would tell you that study basics of SEO and push content on your website so that it starts reflecting higher on Google ranking. You will be amazed on how little changes can push you higher in search results.
If you have any queries, feel free to write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

Rajeev Tamhankar

Twitter@rajeevtamhankar

The writer is the founder of TBS Planet Comics. He is ex-Flipkart, Xiaomi employee, and IIT-R Silver medalist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon