The deity appeared by itself at this temple

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI : Srimushnam has an old temple for Bhuvaraha Svami, the third incarnation of Vishnu. This temple is one of the eight important Svayamvyakta-kshetrams or places important for Vishnu, where the deity is said to have appeared by itself. This temple’s tradition is connected with the story of Varaha killing the demon Hiranyaksha, rescuing Goddess Earth (Bhu Devi) and resting at Srimushnam. It is said that a king of Penukonda who was ill, dreamt that Varaha cured him and therefore constructed a temple for Varaha Svami.

Bhuvarahasvami Temple, Srimushnam/

Photos: Chithra Madhavan

The main image which faces west, but has the face turned towards the south, is approximately two-feet tall and made of Salagrama. Varaha is in a victorious standing posture with two hands on the hips holding the conch (shankha) and discus (chakra) which are tucked near the waist. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in this temple as Ambhujavalli Thayar.

The main sanctum is entered through the Purusha Suktha mandapa which has sixteen exquisitely carved pillars. Life-size stone sculptures of Achyutappa Nayaka (1560-1614 AD), and his family are found here. Achyutappa was the ruler of Thanjavur and rendered great service to this temple. The Purusha Sukta mandapa and other structures were constructed in his reign.

The main massive entrance gopuram, seven-storey high, has beautiful carvings of episodes from the epics and Puranas as well as figures of dancers and musicians. In front of the gopura is a unique monolithic pillar about eighty feet high, atop which is an image of Garuda in anjali pose facing the temple. The northern gopuram is opened only during Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

The temple has numerous important inscriptions belonging to the Chola, Vijayanagara and Nayak dynasties. An inscription of Kulottunga Chola I dated 1100 AD refers to the main deity as Sri Varaha Azhvar while a Vijayanagara epigraph dated 1471 AD refers to this temple as Adivaraha Nayanar Koil.