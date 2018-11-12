Deconstructing Naidu’s democratic compulsion to ally with the Congress

T Kalyan Chakravarthy By

Reams and reams have been written about the once unimaginable somersault in Indian politics – an alliance between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its arch-rival Congress. Critics have been relentless in their assault ever since TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu firmed up the tie-up with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, ironically on November 1 – formation day of undivided Andhra Pradesh. They do have a point. The late NTR founded the party in 1982 with the sole aim of restoring the self-respect of Telugus and save them from the shenanigans of the Indira Congress.

NTR, a great orator, identified his party with the people, thundering that “it’s born from the heart of the Telugus”. But the TDP of today is of Naidu, not NTR. And, it is born out of Naidu’s mind. The opposition may accuse him of being the epitome of opportunism. But if we examine his 40-year political career closely, two traits stand out. One, he is pragmatic to the core, and two, he is a risk taker.

Seemingly contrasting characteristics but a perfect blend of both has served him well over the years. He did not shy away from staging a coup against his father-in-law in 1995. Neither did he hesitate from assuming the mantle of the United Front soon after. When he saw which way the wind was blowing, he slipped into Vajpayee’s NDA with effortless ease.

He stuck to the NDA in 2004 in the belief that its Shining India campaign would see it through. Once it backfired, he ditched the NDA and in 2009 joined hands with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). In 2014, he sensed the Modi wave and reached out again to the BJP, which catapulted him to power in the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh. 2014, however, was a game changer for Andhra. The Congress was dealt a mortal blow for dividing the state and with it, has gone the very raison d’être of NTR’s TDP.

At the Centre, the Modi-Shah combine emerged as the new Indira Congress. An instinctive politician, Naidu understood this. His experience with the new dispensation only confirmed it. Though what caused the erosion of trust is not clear, various factors seem to have induced in him a siege mentality and a fear that the BJP and its newfound friends in the Telugu states want to uproot the TDP.

Naidu’s catchword these days is ‘democratic compulsion’ by which, one can say, his desire to ensure his party’s continued survival in both the states. Desire, however, doesn’t become destiny unless acted upon and here’s where the deal with the ‘devil’ (of the past) comes in. It is a win-win for both. The TDP, facing Jagan and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, hopes to wean away some minority and Reddy vote-share from the YSRC, thanks to the small but not so negligible traditional voters of the Congress. They could help the party minimise the loss likely to be caused by anti-incumbency.

At the national level, if the Congress and allies manage to get the numbers, Naidu will have a key role to play, one in which he revels. If the stars shine on him, he may even get the top job, which he had rejected twice earlier. Besides, his national presence will remind voters back home of his stature. In Telangana, the Congress is sure to breathe new life into the TDP. The grand old party might even cross the Rubicon in the new state and in Andhra, thanks to TDP, it may at least emerge as an also-ran. Importantly, Naidu brings to the table political weight at the Centre for Rahul. The question, however, is will Andhra voters accept a deal with the Congress. For now, Naidu is firmly in control of the ‘save democracy, save the nation’ narrative.

Amid the Naidu-Rahul bonhomie, the recent attack on Jagan by a youngster at the Vizag airport has all but disappeared from the airwaves.

Interestingly, TDP sympathisers in Tollywood have now come up with another conspiracy theory titled Operation B, its sum and substance being that the BJP is desperate to confine Naidu to Andhra. The Opposition doesn’t trust the state police and the TDP doesn’t trust the CBI. At this point, who does anyway? Perhaps, we need a true blue Telugu James Bond to unravel the conspiracies. Goodachari 116 was successfully resurrected in a Tollywood blockbuster recently. Maybe it is time to call up Agent Gopi.

