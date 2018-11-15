Makeup in motion: How to not maim yourself  

saumya R chawla By

CHENNAI : Do you hit the snooze button through 80 per cent of your morning? Do you have a mountain pile of readings to catch up on while prepping for a super stressful meeting? Or are you just terrible at time management skills and end up doing everything last minute, which includes applying your makeup in the car? If you check any of these boxes, then congratulations! This tutorial is just for you.

Disclaimer: It’s important to remember that doing your makeup in a moving vehicle means that the worst thing that can happen to you is not a messed-up, uneven look, but more along the lines of a maimed feature or two. That is, if the graphic details of a woman who had an eyeliner pencil lodged in her eye, whilst in the backseat of a taxi are anything to go by. (I wouldn’t Google these photos two hours before or after eating if I were you) I also wouldn’t do this if I were driving, but oh well… the world has bigger problems.

Having said this, apply mascara and eyeliner at your own risk. However, I have noticed that bent mascara wands work better for preventing ugly blotches on your eyelid and stains on your face.

A tricky part of the process is the foundation; which you are likely to spill on jerks and potholes or are going to need brushes for. Trade in the liquid formula for cushion compacts (bonus points if they have SPF!) which are relatively mess-free and a breeze to apply. Also, swap the loose powders for pressed powders. Go for cream-based blushes and products that have multiple uses. I’m a big fan of Benefit’s lip and cheek tints — throw them around like confetti! These are super handy and easy to use.

Try not doing a bright liquid lip for obvious reasons. May god bless your brave heart if you do; and may he also bless you with a universal lip liner. These transparent liners are pure gold and an absolute essential in any makeup kit. For the rest of us, trust that there is always a safer nude lipstick, which you can transfer from your finger instead of directly on your lips; so you have better control of the application.

It is also advisable not to change any jewellery — courtesy tiny parts which you are very likely to lose. However, if you simply must do this, try not to accidentally re-pierce your ears. Also, keep a few makeup wipes handy for if/when you smudge something, and hope the damage is not as catastrophic as the time this woman accidentally bit out a chunk of her lipstick as she drove over a pothole. Or you know… maybe just get better at managing your time. Whatever works, really. See you next week, my lovelies!