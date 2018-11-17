Eat these to slow down ageing 

Home Opinions

There are many factors involved in ageing process like your oxidative stress, stress level, lifestyle, eating pattern, sleep pattern etc.

CHENNAI : There are many factors involved in ageing process like your oxidative stress, stress level, lifestyle, eating pattern, sleep pattern etc. But, following a healthy lifestyle, staying active and eating appropriately can help you slow down the aging process and perhaps you can overcome the risk of age-related diseases, including osteoporosis, diabetes and heart disease. Start right now by including more of these antioxidant-rich foods to your diet. 

PINEAPPLES 
This tropical favourite fruit will help you look great because pineapple is rich in manganese which is needed to activate an enzyme called Prolidase. Prolidase provides an amino acid called proline for the formation of collagen in the skin which plays a role in skin strength and elasticity.

DARK CHOCOLATES 
They are loaded with anti-oxidants and flavanols which are believed to benefit your appearance by increasing the blood flow to the skin. Flavanols also absorb UV radiation, protecting your skin from the damaging effects of the sun. 

LIME JUICE
Lime juice plays a critical role in maintaining optimal skin health, because of its vitamin C content and it is an easy way to keep your skin brighter and younger. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that women who consumed greater amounts of it had smoother skin and fewer wrinkles. 

WATERMELON 
Treat yourself to a slice of this summer fruit to keep your skin young. Watermelon is packed with lycopene, which acts as a natural sun block, protecting it from the ultraviolet rays that damage and age the skin, create sunspots, and make skin look weathered. Its massive water content helps to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

OLIVES
If you are a fan of this bitter tasting fruit, there is no reason you should not eat it all the time. Olives are an incredible source of polyphenols and other phytonutrients that help protect your DNA and helps you look and feel younger.

